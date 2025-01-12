Kilmarnock set to sign former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilmarnock set to sign former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay on loan

By Danny Law
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay is set to join Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season.

Ramsay returned to Liverpool earlier this month after his season-long loan spell at Wigan Athletic was cut short.

The 21-year-old made only 12 appearances during his time with the Latics.

St Johnstone were understood to be keen to bring the defender back to Scottish football. 

But, according to a report in the Daily Record, Kilmarnock are close to completing a deal for the former Don to link up with ex-Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes at Rugby Park.

Calvin Ramsay making his Scotland debut against Turkey. Image: SNS.

Frustrating times south of the border

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Ramsay has endured a frustrating time since signing for Premier League giants Liverpool in summer 2022.

The Dons secured an initial £4.2million for Ramsay with the potential of an additional £2.5m in add-ons.

It was a then club record transfer fee for Aberdeen as the right-back penned a five-year deal under then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The deal also includes a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Ramsay made his Liverpool debut as a late substitute in 2-0 Champions League win against Napoli in November 2022.

He also made his Scotland debut the same month in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Turkey.

But Ramsay, who has made only two appearances for Liverpool, has suffered a number of injury issues since making his move to Anfield with loan spells at Preston North End, Bolton and Wigan.

