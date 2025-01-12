Kilmarnock set to sign former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay on loan

Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay is set to join Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season.

Ramsay returned to Liverpool earlier this month after his season-long loan spell at Wigan Athletic was cut short.

The 21-year-old made only 12 appearances during his time with the Latics.

St Johnstone were understood to be keen to bring the defender back to Scottish football.

But, according to a report in the Daily Record, Kilmarnock are close to completing a deal for the former Don to link up with ex-Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes at Rugby Park.

Frustrating times south of the border

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Ramsay has endured a frustrating time since signing for Premier League giants Liverpool in summer 2022.

The Dons secured an initial £4.2million for Ramsay with the potential of an additional £2.5m in add-ons.

It was a then club record transfer fee for Aberdeen as the right-back penned a five-year deal under then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The deal also includes a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Ramsay made his Liverpool debut as a late substitute in 2-0 Champions League win against Napoli in November 2022.

He also made his Scotland debut the same month in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Turkey.

But Ramsay, who has made only two appearances for Liverpool, has suffered a number of injury issues since making his move to Anfield with loan spells at Preston North End, Bolton and Wigan.