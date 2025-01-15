15-bedroom Highland shooting lodge could be your for as little as £300K

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15-bedroom Highland shooting lodge could be your for as little as £300K

The impressive Achnashellach Lodge is located in Wester Ross and needs a lot of attention.

By Ross Hempseed
Achnashellach Lodge in Wester Ross.
Achnashellach Lodge in Wester Ross. Image: Future Property Auctions.

A historic Highland shooting lodge with 15 bedrooms, a grand staircase and a cascading waterfall in the garden could be yours for a bargain price.

Achnashellach Lodge in Wester Ross is described as an attractive opportunity for a visionary who is up for a challenge.

The need to carry out a full restoration is reflected in the attractively low price opening bid price of £300,000.

The former shooting lodge is set within 18 acres of rugged Highland countryside and has the River Lair running through its grounds.

Gorgeous waterfalls on the grounds of the lodge
Gorgeous waterfalls on the grounds of the lodge. Image: Future Property Auctions.

It even boasts a very early hydroelectric power system, constructed almost 100 years ago, back in 1927.

Also within the grounds are cascading waterfalls  – providing the perfect setting for forest walks.

The grand staircase of the shooting lodge.
The grand staircase. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The lodge has a large portico entrance, which leads you into the impressive entrance hall.

A large sitting room to the left features a large bay window and marble fireplace.

On the ground floor is the grand staircase.

It leads up to a first floor that offers a large formal dining room, a cosy snug and a billiards room with a double height ceiling.

The billiards room of the shooting lodge.
The billiards room. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Entrance Hall. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Highland shooting lodge for as little as £300,000

Elsewhere in the property, a country-style kitchen is connected to a large walk-in pantry/freezer.

There are four toilets located on the ground floor and three additional bathrooms on the first floor.

The lodge has 15 bedrooms of varying sizes, but all with fantastic views over the countryside.

One of 15 bedrooms. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Achnashellach Lodge is located around eight miles from the village of Lochcarron.

And a train station nearby provides direct access to Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness.

Agents say the village is situated in an area of spectacular beauty and ideal for those who enjoy outdoor pursuits such as hill walking, sailing and fishing.

There is a nine-hole golf course at the edge of the village.

The property is offered with full vacant possession, so the furniture shown in the images is excluded from the sale.

Due to go up for auction on February 6 with Future Property Auctions, the starting bid price for Achnashellach Lodge is £293,000.

