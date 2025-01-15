15-bedroom Highland shooting lodge could be your for as little as £300K

A historic Highland shooting lodge with 15 bedrooms, a grand staircase and a cascading waterfall in the garden could be yours for a bargain price.

Achnashellach Lodge in Wester Ross is described as an attractive opportunity for a visionary who is up for a challenge.

The need to carry out a full restoration is reflected in the attractively low price opening bid price of £300,000.

The former shooting lodge is set within 18 acres of rugged Highland countryside and has the River Lair running through its grounds.

It even boasts a very early hydroelectric power system, constructed almost 100 years ago, back in 1927.

Also within the grounds are cascading waterfalls – providing the perfect setting for forest walks.

The lodge has a large portico entrance, which leads you into the impressive entrance hall.

A large sitting room to the left features a large bay window and marble fireplace.

On the ground floor is the grand staircase.

It leads up to a first floor that offers a large formal dining room, a cosy snug and a billiards room with a double height ceiling.

Highland shooting lodge for as little as £300,000

Elsewhere in the property, a country-style kitchen is connected to a large walk-in pantry/freezer.

There are four toilets located on the ground floor and three additional bathrooms on the first floor.

The lodge has 15 bedrooms of varying sizes, but all with fantastic views over the countryside.

Achnashellach Lodge is located around eight miles from the village of Lochcarron.

And a train station nearby provides direct access to Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness.

Agents say the village is situated in an area of spectacular beauty and ideal for those who enjoy outdoor pursuits such as hill walking, sailing and fishing.

There is a nine-hole golf course at the edge of the village.

The property is offered with full vacant possession, so the furniture shown in the images is excluded from the sale.

Due to go up for auction on February 6 with Future Property Auctions, the starting bid price for Achnashellach Lodge is £293,000.