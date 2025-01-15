Aberdeen’s SNP council leader vows to KEEP bus gates and tells critics ‘we will be judged at the elections’

Aberdeen City Council’s SNP leader has told desperate traders to “look at the bigger picture” as he refuses to back down over bus gates – despite the mounting threat of legal action.

Embattled Christian Allard boldly predicted that the ruling group will be “judged at the elections” in 2027 over whether the controversial measures have been a success.

The Nationalist councillor spoke out ahead of a crisis meeting on Thursday to discuss the legalities of the much-derided traffic changes.

Business leaders had hoped the threat of court action could persuade the council into a belated U-turn on the scheme, forcing them into talks with traders on how they have been affected.

But Mr Allard has doubled down – insisting the bus gates will be going nowhere…

Christian Allard takes a stand on bus gates

Since traffic was banned from Guild Street, Market Street and Bridge Street in the summer of 2023, traders have reported plummeting takings.

And business bodies argue that many from Aberdeenshire have simply stopped coming into the city as they are wary of becoming ensnared in the bus gates and being fined.

As the vote to make the measures permanent loomed in 2024 The Press and Journal joined forces with traders and business groups to launch a campaign calling for a Common Sense Compromise.

It was backed by 12,000 residents who signed a petition online.

Our appeal to remove some of the bus gates fell on deaf ears, however, as the administration voted to etch the system in stone.

Mr Allard today told The Press and Journal that people simply need to look at “the long term goal”.

‘Our city centre is accessible’

The Torry councillor ran through a laundry list of major regeneration projects currently under way in the centre of Aberdeen.

He highlighted the “£100 million of investment” being splashed on the area, including the revamped Union Street and new food and drink market.

These, he argued, are reliant upon the unpopular traffic bans pushed through under “experimental” rules.

Mr Allard said: “These bus priority measures are essential to ensuring public transport moves around our city centre as efficiently as possible.

“I would highlight that motorists are accessing our city centre car parks, planning their journey, and becoming familiar with the bus priority routes.

“Looking at the bigger picture, and the long term goal, we will have a much improved city centre that is a destination and not a through route.

“We are driving forward bold plans, and I would suggest we are judged come 2027 on what we have delivered.”

‘Footfall has gone UP since bus gates were put in!’

And, despite traders arguing that they are receiving fewer spending customers, Christian Allard contested that footfall has gone up since the bus gates were created.

He added: “Our city centre is accessible, our city centre is open for business.

“Data from HUQ Signals that shows footfall in the city centre grew by 3.6% in 2024, in comparison to 2023.”

Mr Allard did not comment on the legal letter sent to the council this week, which warned that regulations had not been followed in making the measures permanent.

It’s understood the ruling group intend to address these concerns during the latest round of showdown talks this week.

What next in the bus gate debate?

A top lawyer acting on behalf of traders has warned Aberdeen City Council to go through the process of seeking Scottish Government consent for the system – or face a challenge in the Court of Session.

This process would allow traders to have their say on the scheme, potentially sinking it.

It comes after opposition councillors claimed that, if the system is “void”, then every fine could have to be refunded.

The emergency meeting will take place on Thursday.

