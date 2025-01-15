Aberdeen’s SNP council leader vows to KEEP bus gates and tells critics ‘we will be judged at the elections’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s SNP council leader vows to KEEP bus gates and tells critics ‘we will be judged at the elections’

Christian Allard remains defiant over the city centre traffic bans despite the threat of legal action.

By Ben Hendry
Projects like the new Aberdeen Market plans are reliant on the bus gates, claims Christian Allard.
Projects like the new Aberdeen Market plans are reliant on the bus gates, claims Christian Allard. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council’s SNP leader has told desperate traders to “look at the bigger picture” as he refuses to back down over bus gates – despite the mounting threat of legal action.

Embattled Christian Allard boldly predicted that the ruling group will be “judged at the elections” in 2027 over whether the controversial measures have been a success.

The Nationalist councillor spoke out ahead of a crisis meeting on Thursday to discuss the legalities of the much-derided traffic changes.

Business leaders had hoped the threat of court action could persuade the council into a belated U-turn on the scheme, forcing them into talks with traders on how they have been affected.

But Mr Allard has doubled down – insisting the bus gates will be going nowhere…

The bus gate on Aberdeen’s Guild Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Christian Allard takes a stand on bus gates

Since traffic was banned from Guild Street, Market Street and Bridge Street in the summer of 2023, traders have reported plummeting takings.

And business bodies argue that many from Aberdeenshire have simply stopped coming into the city as they are wary of becoming ensnared in the bus gates and being fined.

As the vote to make the measures permanent loomed in 2024 The Press and Journal joined forces with traders and business groups to launch a campaign calling for a Common Sense Compromise.

The bus gate campaign was backed by thousands across Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

It was backed by 12,000 residents who signed a petition online.

Our appeal to remove some of the bus gates fell on deaf ears, however, as the administration voted to etch the system in stone.

Mr Allard today told The Press and Journal that people simply need to look at “the long term goal”.

The plea for common sense was hurled under the bus in a stormy meeting in October. Image: DC Thomson

‘Our city centre is accessible’

The Torry councillor ran through a laundry list of major regeneration projects currently under way in the centre of Aberdeen.

He highlighted the “£100 million of investment” being splashed on the area, including the revamped Union Street and new food and drink market.

Roadworks on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

These, he argued, are reliant upon the unpopular traffic bans pushed through under “experimental” rules.

Mr Allard said: “These bus priority measures are essential to ensuring public transport moves around our city centre as efficiently as possible.

“I would highlight that motorists are accessing our city centre car parks, planning their journey, and becoming familiar with the bus priority routes.

“Looking at the bigger picture, and the long term goal, we will have a much improved city centre that is a destination and not a through route.

“We are driving forward bold plans, and I would suggest we are judged come 2027 on what we have delivered.”

The bus gate on Market Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Footfall has gone UP since bus gates were put in!’

And, despite traders arguing that they are receiving fewer spending customers, Christian Allard contested that footfall has gone up since the bus gates were created.

He added: “Our city centre is accessible, our city centre is open for business.

“Data from HUQ Signals that shows footfall in the city centre grew by 3.6% in 2024, in comparison to 2023.”

Mr Allard did not comment on the legal letter sent to the council this week, which warned that regulations had not been followed in making the measures permanent.

It’s understood the ruling group intend to address these concerns during the latest round of showdown talks this week.

Traders are taking action… Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Could Mr Allard’s words come back to haunt him at the election in 2027? Let us know in our comments section below

What next in the bus gate debate?

A top lawyer acting on behalf of traders has warned Aberdeen City Council to go through the process of seeking Scottish Government consent for the system – or face a challenge in the Court of Session.

This process would allow traders to have their say on the scheme, potentially sinking it.

It comes after opposition councillors claimed that, if the system is “void”, then every fine could have to be refunded.

The emergency meeting will take place on Thursday.

Read more:

Exclusive: Lawyer hired by Aberdeen traders warns council to back down over bus gates ‘or we’ll see you in court’

EVERY Aberdeen bus gate fine could be refunded amid claims ‘entire system is unlawful’

Council boss urged to quit top job – and take £15k PAY CUT – over Aberdeen bus gates ‘shambles’

Conversation