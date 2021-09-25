Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Feature columnists

Ken Fyne: Gas at a peep over energy crisis

By Ken Fyne
September 25, 2021, 6:00 am
The rising cost of gas is going to hurt a lot of households.
Our worsening energy crisis has Mrs F deeply concerned.

To be fair, it’s been brewing for some time. It’s not really my fault that I happened to be enjoying a bowl of salted peanuts, relaxing in my favourite armchair while trying to choose between women’s cricket, a Ryder Cup golf preview or an ancient episode of Flog It on TV, when she blew into the room like a bad-tempered hurricane. I didn’t have time to duck.

I’ll skip details of the subsequent one-way conversation, but the gist of it was that she reckoned if I didn’t show some enthusiastic energy and generate some personal heat through healthy exercise, such as simply remembering where the vacuum cleaner was, she wouldn’t be responsible for the consequences.

She has a point. Some people survived the pandemic by walking or running multiple circuits of their tiny gardens. I survived by exercising my right hand through pressing multiple buttons on the TV remote control.

Hardly surprising then that I sometimes barely have the energy to rip open a new bag of peanuts or snap the top off another can of Diet Coke.

Something has to give. I’ve a bad feeling it’ll be me.

The cost of gas is on the rise leaving some with the choice between heating and eating.

This energy-shortage calamity is more widespread than at Fyne Place, of course. After decades of mismanaging our indigenous energy resources and serially annoying many valuable international partners, Bulldog Britain is reaping the whirlwind as other countries see an opportunity to put our gas at a peep, literally, by holding us to ransom over imported energy supplies.

Politicians spouting soothingly about it have as much chance of success as me trying to convince Mrs F that my personal energy conservation measures are helping save the planet by cutting all non-essential travel and activity out of my lifestyle.

This week’s P&J set out an alarmingly stark choice facing people this winter of whether to “heat or eat”. Mrs F has no doubt which I will choose. I don’t mind the cold.

If only we could talk to our allies, and some of our enemies, with peace-making positivity rather than open conflict in mind.

It’s interesting to note that today, in 1956, the first submarine transatlantic telephone cable system, called TAT 1, was inaugurated. It ran between those internationally celebrated communication centres of Newfoundland and, well, Gallanach Bay, near Oban. OK, so Oban’s communication links are probably more recognised nowadays as a hub for an ageing CalMac fleet, but the pair of ground-breaking GPO cables could carry 35 simultaneous telephone calls.

Telephone technology has come a long way since the days of TAT 1.

Those using worldwide satellite internet connections nowadays might be underwhelmed, but it was amazing for its time. TAT 1 even carried the new Washington-Moscow hotline, introduced after dangerous lessons were learned during the 1963 Cuban missile crisis.

I don’t think a nasally-voiced West Highland telephone operator was ever responsible for ringing Washington to say: “You have a reverse charge call from the Kremlin, I’m putting it through…” but it’s a fun thought.

In today’s burgeoning era of mass communication, it’s tragic that traditional Post Offices are disappearing from many communities, though. The row over Spar shops ditching in-store Post Offices is a case in point.

In an outpouring of meaningless weasel words that would have delighted Yes Minister’s Sir Humphrey Appleby, Spar bosses said the move was due to “industry-wide pressures” and that they will be replaced with “additional services and an increased product range”. Might that be profitable hot-food counters, perhaps? Not much consolation in being offered a warm Scotch pie instead of postal services, payments, stamps or cash facilities in lieu of disappearing local banks. Maybe they think we should all send sausage rolls this year rather than Christmas cards?

Yes Minister’s Sir Humphrey Appleby, played by Nigel Hawthorne, would have delighted in Spar’s ‘weasel words’.

Sadly, pandemic paralysis has left many folk, including governments, reluctant to keep in touch with each other, preferring instead to go their own isolated ways.

There’s no danger of me losing touch with Mrs F, however, even although communication might be somewhat one-sided at times. Following her energetic outburst, I tried some conciliatory contemporary conversation. “What do you think about this worrying gas shortage?” I proffered. She replied, brusquely, that at the rate I devoured peanuts and Diet Coke, Fyne Place wouldn’t have any problems in that regard.

Harsh, probably, but fair.

