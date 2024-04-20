The Flying Pigs: Fag ban could be good news – just dinna ban booze!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

The Flying Pigs: Fag ban could be good news – just dinna ban booze!

'But eence folk are adults, should the Government get involved in preventing them fae daein hermful things tae theirsels, if ‘at’s fit they wint tae dae? Efter a’, booze is pretty hermful and a ’and naeb’dys spikkin aboot banning ’at. Thank god!'

The usual suspects lik Boris and his cronies is complaining, saying it?s an unasseptable restriction on the civil liberties o? the folk fa are currently wee kiddies, but will one day be mannies and wifies..Image: PA
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Greg Gordon.

Tanya Souter, Lifestyle Guru

I da ken aboot youse but I wiz shocked tae hear aboot the Government’s new smoking ban, fit says that naeb’dy born efter 2009 will iver be allowed tae buy fags.

At’s richt – the Government’s actually managed something fit’ll dae folk some good! Mintil, is it?

OK, nae ab’dy is happy aboot it. The usual suspects lik Boris and his cronies is complaining, saying it’s an unasseptable restriction on the civil liberties o’ the folk fa are currently wee kiddies, but will one day be mannies and wifies.

Some folk, like my Beyoncé Shanice, are unhappy because even though they are only 15 they are a’ready addicted tae nicotine and insist that Lambert and Butlers make them look sophisticated and they canna move on tae vapes ‘cos the moisture maks their hair ging frizzy.

And ither folk, such as mysel, are nae happy that my Jayden is wrecking a’ my eyeliner pencils by using them tae practice drawing on a wee beard and moustache tae mak himself look aul’er.

It’s weird, is it? This is an example o’ the Nanny State, fit Conservatives are meant tae be against. Except Jacob Rees-Mogg, o’ course. Him haein a nanny is the reason he’s in ‘at state tae being wi’.

But eence folk are adults, should the Government get involved in preventing them fae daein hermful things tae theirsels, if ‘at’s fit they wint tae dae? Efter a’, booze is pretty hermful and a ’and naeb’dys spikkin aboot banning ’at. Thank god!

Look fit happened fan they did try tae ban it in America wi’ Prohibition in the 1920’s – it wiz a ’gangsters and speakeasies and bootleg hooch. Course that wiz ages ago. Ye dinna get hooch noo. I ken cos I ayewis look for it in the Spar as a bittie o’ nostalgia, tae tak me back tae my teenage alcopop days fan me and Big Sonja used tae ging tae Bonkers on a Friday.

Big Sonja, for one, is affa pleased tae see the sale o’ cigarettes being banned. She wis saying it’s a weel kent fact that banning something jist forces it underground. Fit suits Sonja fine since she’s got a basement flat in Woodside full o’ duty free Rothmans. Jist chap on the door and tell her Tanya sent ye!

Ron Cluny, Official Council Spokesman

As spin-doctor for a local authority, I have often found myself having to defend some controversial decisions in my time. Bus gates, various budgetary priorities, Len Ironside’s hairdo.

All questionable at best and at times, indefensible. But never, ever, have I had to act in the interests of someone with the heady mix of self-regard, delusion and frank barminess as Liz Truss. Having a tough week? Imagine you’re Liz Truss’s publicist. Doesn’t seem so bad now does it?

The leader who brought the country to the brink of financial collapse with a budget so crazy you’d have thought it came to her during a Gorgonzola-fuelled fever dream has now returned with a book. Not just any book. A messianical book. That’s right, the person whose premiership could not outlive the shelf-life of a salad vegetable and who lacked the skills of persuasion necessary to get Ocado to deliver her groceries to her or the organisational abilities to procure for herself a packet of Lockets now presents herself as the saviour of a way of life.

Liz Truss speaks to supporters during a visit to Ashley House, Marden, Kent, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next prime minister. Image: James Manning/PA Wire

If the way of life in question is “hirpling incompetently from one catastrophe to the next” then I would agree that she is a leading contender.

But no: in “10 Years to Save the West” she lambasts the liberal elite, stokes up the culture war, bashes the greens and backs Donald Trump. Poor Donald. As if he didn’t have troubles enough.

Most shocking of all, she whinges about having to do her own makeup and implies that she caught fleas off of a member of the Johnson household.

Most people have interpreted this as a sleekit dig at the Johnson’s dog, Dylan, but I’m not so sure.

Even Liz Truss is not stupid enough to try to curry favour with the animal-loving British public by throwing shade at a dog.

And I think we all know that Johnson’s Barnet is capable of supporting a thriving eco-system. Which is more than the world will be able to do, if Truss or any of her cronies return to power.

@FlyingPigNews

