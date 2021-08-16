Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
All-star cast for AllFord classic car event

By Felicity Donohoe
August 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Ford Model T Baker's van at GTM.
The AllFord at Alford makes its welcome return next Sunday as some of the finest Ford motors in history go on show after a pandemic break.

The celebration of Fords throughout the ages is a much loved event at the Grampian Transport Museum, and motoring fans can expect to see some impressive entries including a stunning Ford-engined Mallock racing car, a 110-year-old 1911 Model T and 2021 Mustang Shelby 350, among others.

A real head-turner – the Ford Mallock.

Museum event manager and assistant curator Neil Thomson said: “We are delighted to welcome back entrants and visitors to the museum’s outside areas.

“AllFord 2021 will be our first full visitor outdoor event since the 2019 season and we are looking forward to welcoming back many of our regular participants.

We are looking for owners of all classic and interesting Fords and Ford powered vehicles to bring them to Alford

“Despite the very short lead time, which means we can’t have everything we usually have at AllFord, there has been an excellent response from previous entrants and trade exhibitors so far, and we are looking forward to a really good day.”

Mallock owner and spokesperson for the AllFord organising team Kevin McCormick said: “We know that motoring enthusiasts have been missing the opportunity to show their vehicles and meet with friends and like-minded people.

Classic car enthusiasts have flocked to the AllFord event in previous years.

“We are looking for owners of all classic and interesting Fords and Ford powered vehicles to bring them to Alford on the 22nd.”

Kevin, who is also a GTM volunteer added: “There are many specialist road and competition cars which have used the very tuneable Ford range of engines over the years, and we welcome them all to this celebration of the famous Blue Oval.”

Still time to enter your vehicle

Although well over 100 cars are due to take part, there is plenty of space available at the 15 acre site and GTM will be accepting entries up until midnight on Thursday the 19th.

To enter your vehicle, attend AllFord 2021 or visit the museum book online at gtm.org or call 01975 562292.

AllFord will run from 11am-4pm on Sunday 22, with visitor entry £5 for adults, children free. Visitors on the 22nd will also enjoy free entry to AllFord.

