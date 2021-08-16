All-star cast for AllFord classic car event

The AllFord at Alford makes its welcome return next Sunday as some of the finest Ford motors in history go on show after a pandemic break.

The celebration of Fords throughout the ages is a much loved event at the Grampian Transport Museum, and motoring fans can expect to see some impressive entries including a stunning Ford-engined Mallock racing car, a 110-year-old 1911 Model T and 2021 Mustang Shelby 350, among others.

Museum event manager and assistant curator Neil Thomson said: “We are delighted to welcome back entrants and visitors to the museum’s outside areas.

“AllFord 2021 will be our first full visitor outdoor event since the 2019 season and we are looking forward to welcoming back many of our regular participants.

“Despite the very short lead time, which means we can’t have everything we usually have at AllFord, there has been an excellent response from previous entrants and trade exhibitors so far, and we are looking forward to a really good day.”

🙌AllFord Public Admission Tickets On Sale Now! 👉For the first time in over 2 years, we will be allowing spectators into AllFord! AllFord Public Tickets – https://t.co/AE4UaDkVXV Enter your Ford vehicle – https://t.co/FXtT5fyinn pic.twitter.com/jDzqKqB0TX — Grampian Transport Museum (@TransportMuseum) August 9, 2021

Mallock owner and spokesperson for the AllFord organising team Kevin McCormick said: “We know that motoring enthusiasts have been missing the opportunity to show their vehicles and meet with friends and like-minded people.

“We are looking for owners of all classic and interesting Fords and Ford powered vehicles to bring them to Alford on the 22nd.”

Kevin, who is also a GTM volunteer added: “There are many specialist road and competition cars which have used the very tuneable Ford range of engines over the years, and we welcome them all to this celebration of the famous Blue Oval.”

Still time to enter your vehicle

Although well over 100 cars are due to take part, there is plenty of space available at the 15 acre site and GTM will be accepting entries up until midnight on Thursday the 19th.

To enter your vehicle, attend AllFord 2021 or visit the museum book online at gtm.org or call 01975 562292.

AllFord will run from 11am-4pm on Sunday 22, with visitor entry £5 for adults, children free. Visitors on the 22nd will also enjoy free entry to AllFord.