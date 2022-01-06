Vicki Butler-Henderson: Alfresco thrills and adventures in 2022

First of all may I wish you a very happy New Year!

We are at the time when we make promises to ourselves to be better or do more, or even both. My own resolutions for 2022 are to experience more thrills – you know, activities we’d like to do one day but never seem to make time for.

And I’m so determined to make it happen that I’ve actually started already – they don’t call me Quick Vic for nothing…

Over the years I have walked underneath many of those aerial adventure climbing-through-tree-top things, and I’ve looked up and thought yes, one day.

Well, yesterday became that day and I squealed my way through trepidation and a near-fall, as well as plenty of laughter to finish flying along a wire, over a lake. Terrific!

Next? Well, I’m off for a skydiving lesson to fly again, but this time in a vertical tube being blasted by air to stop me touching the ground.

A beauty of a car to ring in the New Year

I’ve chosen this indoor activity in preference to jumping out of a real plane because I’m still recovering from the winter weather I immersed myself in whilst driving Bentley’s 208mph Continental GT Speed. Convertible. With the roof down. In January.

This four-seater gives you and the family one of the fastest ways in the world to enjoy motoring alfresco, thanks to a range-topping 6.0-litre W12 turbocharged engine that packs just over 650hp and 900Nm of torque – more than enough to propel you into the New Year, and perfect for a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds.

In this colour, Rose Gold, you’ll never arrive anywhere unnoticed. If it’s too bold for you, there are 17 different ones, as well as 15 different interior seat colours, and of course there’s always personalised route you can go down, too.

I always enjoy looking through a car’s optional extras list – you’ll be hard-pushed to find any car nowadays that doesn’t have at least one tick added to its order form.

My third thrill-seeking adventure for 2022 – win The National Lottery”

And it’s also fun to guess the price. So, how about a set of carbon ceramic brakes with black painted callipers (fitted here)? Just under £12,000.

And what about Bentley’s must-have three-sided rotating dash display? Just a few pounds shy of £5,000. Either, though, is a drop in the ocean compared to the car’s showroom price of almost £231,000.

And so for my third thrill-seeking adventure for 2022 – win The National Lottery.

YouTube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson

Fifth Gear in January, every Thursday on Quest at 9pm, and stream on Discovery+

Twitter: @vb_h

Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson