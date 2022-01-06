Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Vicki Butler-Henderson: Alfresco thrills and adventures in 2022

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
January 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Vicki Butler-Henderson welcomes the New Year with the Bentley’ Continental GT Speed.
Vicki Butler-Henderson welcomes the New Year with the Bentley’ Continental GT Speed.

First of all may I wish you a very happy New Year!

We are at the time when we make promises to ourselves to be better or do more, or even both. My own resolutions for 2022 are to experience more thrills – you know, activities we’d like to do one day but never seem to make time for.

And I’m so determined to make it happen that I’ve actually started already – they don’t call me Quick Vic for nothing…

Over the years I have walked underneath many of those aerial adventure climbing-through-tree-top things, and I’ve looked up and thought yes, one day.

Vicki with the Bentley Continental GT Speed

Well, yesterday became that day and I squealed my way through trepidation and a near-fall, as well as plenty of laughter to finish flying along a wire, over a lake. Terrific!

Next? Well, I’m off for a skydiving lesson to fly again, but this time in a vertical tube being blasted by air to stop me touching the ground.

A beauty of a car to ring in the New Year

I’ve chosen this indoor activity in preference to jumping out of a real plane because I’m still recovering from the winter weather I immersed myself in whilst driving Bentley’s 208mph Continental GT Speed. Convertible. With the roof down. In January.

This four-seater gives you and the family one of the fastest ways in the world to enjoy motoring alfresco, thanks to a range-topping 6.0-litre W12 turbocharged engine that packs just over 650hp and 900Nm of torque – more than enough to propel you into the New Year, and perfect for a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds.

Plans for 2022 include skydiving lessons.

In this colour, Rose Gold, you’ll never arrive anywhere unnoticed. If it’s too bold for you, there are 17 different ones, as well as 15 different interior seat colours, and of course there’s always personalised route you can go down, too.

I always enjoy looking through a car’s optional extras list – you’ll be hard-pushed to find any car nowadays that doesn’t have at least one tick added to its order form.

My third thrill-seeking adventure for 2022 – win The National Lottery”

And it’s also fun to guess the price. So, how about a set of carbon ceramic brakes with black painted callipers (fitted here)? Just under £12,000.

And what about Bentley’s must-have three-sided rotating dash display? Just a few pounds shy of £5,000. Either, though, is a drop in the ocean compared to the car’s showroom price of almost £231,000.

And so for my third thrill-seeking adventure for 2022 – win The National Lottery.

YouTube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson
Fifth Gear in January, every Thursday on Quest at 9pm, and stream on Discovery+
Twitter: @vb_h
Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]