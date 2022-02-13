Demand for electric cars surges by 106% in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demand for electric cars surges by 106% in 2021

By Felicity Donohoe
February 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 13, 2022, 1:20 pm
Annual demand for electric vehicles (EVs) surpassed diesel for the first time in 2021 as consumers rapidly transition to electric, according to research from Leasing.com.

Data from the car leasing comparison website shows sales enquiries for EVs grew by 106% in 2021 compared to 2020, while demand for diesel fell by 7% last year.

Battery electric vehicles drive demand

Overall, there were 75% more sales enquiries for electric than there were for diesel which suggests the fuel type has been consigned to history by many private motorists.

Such is the rising demand for EVs, they accounted for 30% of Leasing.com’s total sales enquiries in 2021, up from 19% in 2020 and only beaten by petrol, which accounted for 52% of new car enquiries last year.

Whilst the category of EV includes hybrids and plug-in hybrids, it was battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that drove the sector forward.

All together, BEVs saw a 101% rise in demand in 2021 compared to 2020 and accounted for over 16% of Leasing’s total enquiries in 2021, just shy of diesel at 17% and up from 10% in 2020.

If 2020 was the tipping point, then 2021 was the year that electric motoring entered the mainstream

Paul Harrison, head of strategic partnerships at Leasing.com, says the rise in electrics market share suggests consumers are no longer worried about EVs falling short of expectations.

“Just a few years ago, consumers were unsure about EVs due to range, cost and infrastructure,” he said.

“Those concerns have eased for many consumers thanks to new BEVs regularly topping 300 miles on a full charge and more accessible models and body styles entering the market.

Strong EV sales expected

“If 2020 was the tipping point, then 2021 was the year that electric motoring entered the mainstream,” he added.

“It’s clear that a shift to a pure electric future isn’t as wild as previously thought.

“We expect EV sales enquiries to surpass 50% of total Leasing.com enquiries this year, and BEVs to account for 25% of all demand.”

2021 Five Most Popular Electric Vehicles

  1. Tesla Model 3
  2. Volkswagen ID.3
  3. Toyota RAV 4 (Hybrid)
  4. Hyundai Ioniq
  5. Hyundai Kona

Are we heading for electric vehicle gridlock?

