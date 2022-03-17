Boost for budgets as digital start-up helps motorists manage car repair costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Boost for budgets as digital start-up helps motorists manage car repair costs

By Felicity Donohoe
March 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 9:05 am
Bumper helps drivers spread the cost of repairs.
Bumper helps drivers spread the cost of repairs.

With drivers tightening their belts due to recent petrol price increases, along with the overall cost of living crisis, dealing with emergencies like car repairs can be a daunting prospect.

However, one platform is helping drivers spread the cost of car repairs, services and MOTs over several months, interest free.

Digital start-up company Bumper has said it wants to put customers back in the driving seat, and has partnered with more than 3,000 dealerships and garages across the UK and Republic of Ireland to help drivers budget more effectively.

The Bumper team, which has recently expanded.

Initially launched in 2013, the platform has recently rebranded, and delivers an instalment financing solution to facilitate real-time lending decisions for consumers.

The platform is free to use online and will help drivers find garages who are taking part in the scheme.

The platform is simple to use; customers just enter their car registration and postcode, choose a garage or dealership from the options that are in your area, and apply for interest-free credit of up to £5,000.

10 top tips to help your fuel go the extra mile

It takes less than one minute to apply and has no impact on users’ credit score. You then book your car in for work.

Bumper placed eighth on Financial Times’ 2021 ranking of Europe’s fastest growing fintech companies, and is keeping up the momentum this year by partnering with more dealerships and garages and, in turn, expanding its executive team with four new hires.

So far, the service has helped over 160,000 drivers to spread the cost of their repairs and car services.

In addition, the company has partnered with Ecologi, planting 6,000+ trees in 2021 and dedicating itself to creating a climate positive workforce.

The Bumper payment calculator allows to you manage your repair budget.

James Jackson, CEO of Bumper, said: “Since Bumper first launched, our mission has been to give drivers the freedom to get repairs, services and MOTs done as soon as they’re needed and without breaking the bank, so they can get back on the road in a vehicle they feel safe in.

“No one should have to put off repairs because of worries about the cost.

“By using Bumper, drivers can spread out large repair fees over several months, completely interest free.

“We’re happy to have partnerships with over 3,000 dealerships, and we hope to expand to more locations across the UK and Republic of Ireland in the future.”

Fall in oil prices offers further hope for hard hit drivers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]