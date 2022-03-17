Boost for budgets as digital start-up helps motorists manage car repair costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With drivers tightening their belts due to recent petrol price increases, along with the overall cost of living crisis, dealing with emergencies like car repairs can be a daunting prospect.

However, one platform is helping drivers spread the cost of car repairs, services and MOTs over several months, interest free.

Digital start-up company Bumper has said it wants to put customers back in the driving seat, and has partnered with more than 3,000 dealerships and garages across the UK and Republic of Ireland to help drivers budget more effectively.

Initially launched in 2013, the platform has recently rebranded, and delivers an instalment financing solution to facilitate real-time lending decisions for consumers.

The platform is free to use online and will help drivers find garages who are taking part in the scheme.

The platform is simple to use; customers just enter their car registration and postcode, choose a garage or dealership from the options that are in your area, and apply for interest-free credit of up to £5,000.

It takes less than one minute to apply and has no impact on users’ credit score. You then book your car in for work.

Bumper placed eighth on Financial Times’ 2021 ranking of Europe’s fastest growing fintech companies, and is keeping up the momentum this year by partnering with more dealerships and garages and, in turn, expanding its executive team with four new hires.

So far, the service has helped over 160,000 drivers to spread the cost of their repairs and car services.

In addition, the company has partnered with Ecologi, planting 6,000+ trees in 2021 and dedicating itself to creating a climate positive workforce.

James Jackson, CEO of Bumper, said: “Since Bumper first launched, our mission has been to give drivers the freedom to get repairs, services and MOTs done as soon as they’re needed and without breaking the bank, so they can get back on the road in a vehicle they feel safe in.

“No one should have to put off repairs because of worries about the cost.

“By using Bumper, drivers can spread out large repair fees over several months, completely interest free.

“We’re happy to have partnerships with over 3,000 dealerships, and we hope to expand to more locations across the UK and Republic of Ireland in the future.”