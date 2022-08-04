Citroen shines with serene C5 X

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Citroen shines with serene C5 X

By Alan Douglas
August 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Citroen C5 X.
The Citroen C5 X.

I’ve seen snake charmers encouraging their seemingly entranced reptiles to rise up to the sound of a flute, but I know it’s largely an illusion.

Sometimes a personal genie in a bottle would be useful to get out of tricky situations, but one thing that would be really good would be a magic carpet.

Just imagine how handy that would be for getting home, gliding over the traffic queues without any worries of red lights or speed cameras.

It is fantasy of course but Citroen have got pretty close to the experience in their new flagship car, even if the name they’ve given it isn’t the catchiest.

The glory days of the grand tourer

The C5 X is a welcome return to the glory days of the grand tourer and the name is a nod to the iconic models of the past such as the CX and XM, combining the status of an SUV, the elegance of a large saloon and the practicality of an estate.

As well as looking good, Citroen say it offers unrivalled comfort thanks to its advanced active suspension and seats, which together create the magic carpet-like ride.

Normally I’d dismiss such claims as overblown marketing-speak, but in the case of the C5 X, although, sadly, I’ve never been on one, it is how I imagine a flight on a floating carpet must feel.

Behind the wheel of one of the first models to arrive in the UK, it was the first thing I noticed as it glided over some questionable surfaces, taking ruts and potholes in its flowing stride.

I loved it, but some more traditional and committed drivers may find it just a bit too relaxing, preferring instead the conventional feel of the road in the seat of their pants.

But far from being spongy and wallowy, it felt pretty good to me whatever the quality of the road surface.

A return to premium saloon style

Surprisingly, even with the soft damping set up, it works well on twisty back roads without any of the expected body roll when pushed into the corners, a credit to the engineers’ skill with the active suspension.

That’s automatically adjusted using the driving modes of Electric, Hybrid or Sport which tailor the suspension accordingly.

The C5 X may celebrate the rich heritage of some of the great Citroens of the past but, more importantly, it shows the brand’s intentions for the future and represents a long-anticipated return to the big elegant, premium saloon area of the market.

The plain-speaking managing director of Citroen UK, Welshman Eurig Druce, talks of the major challenge he faced when he moved into the job a couple of years ago.

They were in number one slot – but unfortunately as the most discounted brand with too much emphasis on the rental market and no online presence.

He is turning that around with the C5 X with no pressure on dealers to achieve volume sales, no involvement in rental and each car built to order, all of which will improve residual values for buyers.

Brand to become market benchmark

The new car, he says, is a very important milestone for Citroen and he is determined that the brand will become the benchmark for the rest of the market, competing against the likes of the Mazda 6 Tourer, Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Superb Estate. From my perspective, the Citroen wins it hands-down for its looks alone.

So a lot is resting on the new car but from my brief time with it, the prospects are promising.

It has a strong presence at just under five metres long and almost two wide with a long sloping roof which drops down to a beefy back end with two spoilers and dramatic LED lights.

From the clamshell bonnet at the front, with new chevron badging, the whole profile has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind, right down to the 19-inch alloys wrapped in low rolling-resistance tyres.

There’s a choice of two advanced petrol engines or a plug-in hybrid which
offers up to 37 miles of electric-only range and CO2 emissions as low as 30g/km.

That will be attractive to business customers with a Benefit-in-Kind taxation rate of just 12%.

Superbly plush and spacious interior

Prices start at just under £28,000 and there are three trim levels – Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus – and all come with electric heated door mirrors, acoustically-insulated insulated windscreen and advanced comfort seats which have an extra 15 mms of memory foam padding for more support.

The designers have aimed for an interior of serenity and it is superbly plush and spacious, especially for passengers in the rear.

An elegant top-of-the-range saloon with the status of a modern SUV and the practicality of an estate

The featured Shine Plus plug-in hybrid has a heated steering wheel, the central touchscreen is upgraded to a 12-inch unit and advanced head-up display and the Mistral black Paloma leather seats have perforated chevron design patterns, mirroring the Citroen logo.

There’s also a 360-vision camera as well as extended blind spot monitoring.

It needs it, as the view out of the narrow rear window isn’t great but that’s a small price to pay for the virtually non-existent wind or road noise and the stunning looks of the car itself.

So what we’ve got with this fine French fancy is an elegant top-of-the-range saloon with the status of a modern SUV and the practicality of an estate.

And if proof was needed, it’s possible to fit a full-size washing machine into the boot without having to lower the rear seats. I’m just not sure why you would want to.

The Facts

Model: Citroen C5 X Shine Plus Plug-in Hybrid auto

Price: £39,960 (£43,560 as tested)

0-62mph: 7.9 seconds

Top speed: 145mph

Economy: 200mpg combined

CO2 emissions: 30g/km

French flair drives the new Peugeot 308 estate

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]