A feast for fans as TrustFord heritage cars make debut at AllFord

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

A feast for fans as TrustFord heritage cars make debut at AllFord

By Felicity Donohoe and Andrew Martin
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mark Wilkie and Glen Kenington of TrustFord at the AllFord event. Image by by Wullie Marr.
Mark Wilkie and Glen Kenington of TrustFord at the AllFord event. Image by by Wullie Marr.

Last weekend saw the finest Fords roll up at Alford for Grampian Transport Museum’s annual AllFord event – and there to introduce themselves to local fans was the TrustFord team.

The last version of the Escort as a rally car. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

With the first Scottish TrustFord branch set to open its temporary premises on September 1 at Altens, before the permanent site is completed next year, the team were happy to sponsor the event and lend some of the special Ford heritage vehicles for the day, bringing along four rare cars from the Ford Motor Company Heritage Fleet to Alford as special attractions for the Ford-a-holics attending the event.

The last ever Capri

Andrew Martin in the last Capri, Alford. Supplied by Andrew Martin.

Two examples of the last of the line iconic cars were on show: the 200th, and last, production 1986 RS200, and the last ever Capri. This car in December 1986 was completed in Cologne with the help of Autocar journalist Mike McCarthy, and then went into the Press fleet.

It has been kept by Ford ever since and is probably the most magazine-featured Ford car. The Capri Club, who won best stand at the AllFord event, were delighted to see the car on their stand (and check the famous VIN number).

Hot Puma ST stays cool cornering the competition

The stars of the show

Andrew Martin was commentator for the day at the AllFord event. Image by Wullie Marr.

The AllFord event featured a “grid” of important race and rally cars including racing Escorts and Fiestas. One was the Fiesta ST built for journalist and Top Gear presenter Chris Harris to compete in the RAC Rally in which he won the Group N Class.

The stars of the show, however, were the locals who bought a stunning array of Ford machinery to sparkle in the sunshine, with17 prizes were given for best cars and unusual Ford derived vehicles throughout the decades.

Mighty Mustang Mach 1 muscle car one mean machine

TrustFord branch to see up to 100 jobs created

Ford Mustangs at AllFord 2022. Supplied by Felicity Donohoe.

TrustFord regional director Glen Kenington and Mark Wilkie, fleet and commercial vehicle director, were thrilled by the passion for the brand shown by those attending AllFord, and are already planning some exciting Fords to bring to AllFord in 2023.

TrustFord, the first branch in Scotland, will open for business offering mobile servicing units for corporate and fleet, plus domestic customers, at no extra cost for callouts They also debuted their new rear wheel drive E Transit on the day (details to come soon).

Vintage Fords at AllFord 2022. Supplied by Felicity Donohoe.

The mobile unit works with Amazon, Sky, Scottish Water, Asda and Police Scotland, and can travel as far as Shetland for customers, says Mark.

TrustFord is now recruiting for technicians and staff. Its purpose-built premises, which are currently under construction at a five-acre site at Wellington Street, are due to open at the end of next year.

Mark added that TrustFord is looking to recruit for around 100 new jobs in the area, with roles to include sales and aftersales, executives and technicians, among others.

Familiar Focus formula still fab in humble hatch

For a look at some of the vehicles on show on the day, see our full gallery here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

Post Thumbnail
Lexus NX 350 hybrid a sleek super cruiser
0
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
An amber traffic warning has been issued for this weekend as an estimated 15 million bank holiday leisure trips are planned (Yui Mok/PA)
Amber traffic warning for bank holiday getaway
Boredom is the primary cause of children’s backseat tantrums, cited by 68% of parents (Alamy/PA)
Are we there yet? Maths expert creates formula to predict backseat tantrums
Pictured is a 1971 Escort Mk1 Works rally car driven by Sandy Dalgarno in the 2014 Sydney-London Classic Marathon Rally. Image courtesy of Grampian Transport Museum.
Museum all revved up for AllFord event
0
Vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be on sale within the next year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Self-driving vehicles ‘on UK roads by 2025’ under new Government plans
Racing start at Le Mans Classic 2022.
Andrew Martin: Relax, don’t race, and make Le Mans a Classic adventure
0

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?