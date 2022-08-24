A feast for fans as TrustFord heritage cars make debut at AllFord

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last weekend saw the finest Fords roll up at Alford for Grampian Transport Museum’s annual AllFord event – and there to introduce themselves to local fans was the TrustFord team.

With the first Scottish TrustFord branch set to open its temporary premises on September 1 at Altens, before the permanent site is completed next year, the team were happy to sponsor the event and lend some of the special Ford heritage vehicles for the day, bringing along four rare cars from the Ford Motor Company Heritage Fleet to Alford as special attractions for the Ford-a-holics attending the event.

The last ever Capri

Two examples of the last of the line iconic cars were on show: the 200th, and last, production 1986 RS200, and the last ever Capri. This car in December 1986 was completed in Cologne with the help of Autocar journalist Mike McCarthy, and then went into the Press fleet.

It has been kept by Ford ever since and is probably the most magazine-featured Ford car. The Capri Club, who won best stand at the AllFord event, were delighted to see the car on their stand (and check the famous VIN number).

The stars of the show

The AllFord event featured a “grid” of important race and rally cars including racing Escorts and Fiestas. One was the Fiesta ST built for journalist and Top Gear presenter Chris Harris to compete in the RAC Rally in which he won the Group N Class.

The stars of the show, however, were the locals who bought a stunning array of Ford machinery to sparkle in the sunshine, with17 prizes were given for best cars and unusual Ford derived vehicles throughout the decades.

TrustFord branch to see up to 100 jobs created

TrustFord regional director Glen Kenington and Mark Wilkie, fleet and commercial vehicle director, were thrilled by the passion for the brand shown by those attending AllFord, and are already planning some exciting Fords to bring to AllFord in 2023.

TrustFord, the first branch in Scotland, will open for business offering mobile servicing units for corporate and fleet, plus domestic customers, at no extra cost for callouts They also debuted their new rear wheel drive E Transit on the day (details to come soon).

The mobile unit works with Amazon, Sky, Scottish Water, Asda and Police Scotland, and can travel as far as Shetland for customers, says Mark.

TrustFord is now recruiting for technicians and staff. Its purpose-built premises, which are currently under construction at a five-acre site at Wellington Street, are due to open at the end of next year.

Mark added that TrustFord is looking to recruit for around 100 new jobs in the area, with roles to include sales and aftersales, executives and technicians, among others.

For a look at some of the vehicles on show on the day, see our full gallery here.