GALLERY: Grampian Transport Museum holds ‘biggest ever’ celebration of Ford through the ages

By Denny Andonova
August 21, 2022, 7:41 pm
The AllFord, Ford through the ages, event at the Grampian Motor Museum in Alford. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The AllFord, Ford through the ages, event at the Grampian Motor Museum in Alford. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Hundreds of motorheads flocked to the north-east on Sunday for the “biggest ever” celebration of one of the best known names in the car industry.

Grampian Transport Museum’s AllFord event made a grand return this weekend to showcase the finest Ford motors, dating from the dawn of automobiles to present days.

Since 2015, the event has been offering all Ford-lovers an opportunity to get together with fellow enthusiasts and share their knowledge and admiration for the brand.

The RS Owners Club exhibits, Mk2 RS2000 and Mk1 RS Mexico. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

And this year, the Alford museum has marked its greatest achievement to date, with a record number of entries and a very special collection of vehicles never seen before.

The highlight was a fleet of heritage motors brought by the UK’s largest Ford dealer, TrustFord, which will open Scotland’s first dealership in Aberdeen on September 1.

Car fans had the unmissable chance to see a selection of 110 very special Fords of all ages and types – from Model Ts to the unique Cosworth powered Transit ‘Supervan3’.

TrustFord‘s heritage collection is usually not open to the public and is maintained only for special press events or filming.

A group of 2.8 Capris, including 3 Brooklands models. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

It also includes the 1986 RS200 Road Car, 1987 Capri 280 Brooklands, 1991 Escort MKV Cosworth Recce and the 2007 Fiesta ST Rally.

Visitors also enjoyed a wide range of inter-model challenges, trade stands and family entertainment, as well as a heated Show and Shine competition where dozens fought for the coveted AllFord trophies.

Mk2 Lotus Cortina. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Visitors looking at the Mk2 Escorts. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
An owner polishing his vintage Cortina. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Focus RS from a NE Ford Owners Club member. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mk3 and Mk4 Cortinas. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Ford Mustang, California Special. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘The Gambler’ Transit Connect, Kenny Rogers themed van owned by Roger and Rosie Donald of Kemnay. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The interior of ‘The Gambler’ Transit Connect, Kenny Rogers themed van owned by Roger and Rosie Donald of Kemnay. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The fiesta ST180 owned by Wenda Barron of Aberdeen, reflected in her sunglasses. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The first mass-produced car, the Model T Ford. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The renowned RS200 race car. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
MK1 Escort detail. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A pair of Anglia 105Es. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A vintage Lotus cars van. Lotus engines were in the famous ‘Lotus Cortina’. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The engine of a MK2 Lotus Cortina. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Visitors were greeted by these classic escorts upon arrival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
MK1 escort in racing livery. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mk2 escort and a Hilman 105E. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Judging of the vintage exhibits gets under way. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Some personalised detailing on a Fiesta ST. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
An owner polishing up his Mustang. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Various versions of Ford vans on display. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Vintage Mustang, California Special. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The Ford classics, the Popular and the Model T. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The Focus RS and ST cars proved popular with exhibitors. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mk2 RS2000s with a MK1 Mexico for company. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Popular 60s family car, the Consul. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Tags

Conversation

