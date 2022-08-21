GALLERY: Grampian Transport Museum holds ‘biggest ever’ celebration of Ford through the ages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of motorheads flocked to the north-east on Sunday for the “biggest ever” celebration of one of the best known names in the car industry.

Grampian Transport Museum’s AllFord event made a grand return this weekend to showcase the finest Ford motors, dating from the dawn of automobiles to present days.

Since 2015, the event has been offering all Ford-lovers an opportunity to get together with fellow enthusiasts and share their knowledge and admiration for the brand.

And this year, the Alford museum has marked its greatest achievement to date, with a record number of entries and a very special collection of vehicles never seen before.

The highlight was a fleet of heritage motors brought by the UK’s largest Ford dealer, TrustFord, which will open Scotland’s first dealership in Aberdeen on September 1.

Car fans had the unmissable chance to see a selection of 110 very special Fords of all ages and types – from Model Ts to the unique Cosworth powered Transit ‘Supervan3’.

TrustFord‘s heritage collection is usually not open to the public and is maintained only for special press events or filming.

It also includes the 1986 RS200 Road Car, 1987 Capri 280 Brooklands, 1991 Escort MKV Cosworth Recce and the 2007 Fiesta ST Rally.

Visitors also enjoyed a wide range of inter-model challenges, trade stands and family entertainment, as well as a heated Show and Shine competition where dozens fought for the coveted AllFord trophies.