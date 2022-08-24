Jonny Hayes on course to earn new Aberdeen contract, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is on course to earn a new contract offer, confirmed manager Jim Goodwin.

Republic of Ireland cap Hayes’ current deal expires at the end of the season.

Goodwin confirmed if Hayes continues his recent red hot form he will be desperate to keep the winger.

Hayes recently turned 35 but Goodwin insists age is not an issue.

Goodwin hailed the winger as an “exceptional player” who is one of the best players at sending crosses into the penalty area “he has ever seen.”

He said: “Jonny is going into the final year of his contract.

“If he continues to perform the way he has in the last couple of months, then he won’t need to worry about security for next year.

“Because I’ll be desperate to keep him.

“The age thing doesn’t bother me. Jonny is an exceptional player.

“In terms of his fitness, level of professionalism and application he is just the perfect role model for some of the younger players.

“We do fitness exercises regularly and Jonny is right up there in front of the group leading by example.

“Some of the younger lads can’t keep up with him.”

Landmark 300th Dons appearance

Hayes made a landmark 300th Aberdeen appearance in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

He moved joint 30th in the club’s all time appearance list with goal legend Joe Harper and defensive great Ally Shewan.

Hayes is in his second spell at Pittodrie having played for the Reds between 2012 to 2017, winning the League Cup.

He transferred to Celtic in a £1 million move in summer 2017.

The winger went on to win three Premiership titles, two League Cups and a Scottish Cup with the Parkhead club.

In summer 2020 he moved back to Aberdeen.

That transfer came at the height of the coronavirus pandemic with Aberdeen facing a £10m financial black-hole due to fans being locked out of stadia.

Hayes deferred his wages for a year to return to Pittodrie.

In March this year the winger penned a contract extension until summer 2023.

‘Adds real quality in the final third’

He remains a key first team starter for Goodwin having started every game so far this season.

Goodwin said: “Even in the last five minutes against St Johnstone, Jonny was still sprinting up and down the left hand side.

“He adds real quality in the final third.

“Jonny has got great pace and great delivery – one of the best I’ve seen.

“He also gives the team a hand defensively.

“Jonny is a good example for the young lads.

“We need role models in the group and have that with Jonny, (Ylber) Ramadani, (Joe) Lewis and (Anthony) Stewart.

“Real leaders.”

A role model for young players

As well as his first team duties Hayes also coaches within the club’s Youth Academy.

The winger has made 509 appearances in a career that has also taken in Inverness Caley Thistle, Leicester City and Reading.

Goodwin insists young players should look to Hayes for inspiration on and off the park.

A shining example of how to stay at peak fitness and extend a career.

He said: “It’s important for the young lads to see how Jonny leads his life.

“He’s not a bevvy merchant, does things properly and looks after himself in the gym.

“That’s why he’s played the volume of games he’s played.

“And that’s why he is able to extend his career.

“It is a message out there for all the young lads.

“Stay fit, stay stay healthy, look after your body and you can have a good long career like Jonny has.”

Life and soul of the training ground

Goodwin’s extensive summer rebuild has been primarily focused on bringing young talent to the club.

Of the 11 summer signings secured so far only keeper Kelle Roos, 30, is in his thirties.

Since his appointment as manager in mid February 15 players have exited Pittodrie.

The average age of the squad has reduced significantly under Goodwin.

However he still accepts the need for experience like Hayes who is also the “life and soul” of the team.

Goodwin also praised the role of veteran keeper Joe Lewis within the squad.

Lewis, 34, has been frozen out of the staring XI this season with Roos currently the No.1 choice.

However Goodwin insists Lewis still helps set standards within the dressing room.

He said: “Jonny is the life and soul of the training ground as you can imagine.

“He never shuts up but he’s always there at the forefront when there’s any carry on going on which is great.

“That is what we want.

“We want the boys to be happy.

“I have to give credit to Joe Lewis as well who’s been here a long time too.

“Both those guys set the standards in the dressing room.

“They know when it’s time to have a laugh and a joke, but they also know when it’s time to switch on and be serious.”