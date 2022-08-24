Jonny Hayes on course to earn new Aberdeen contract, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jonny Hayes on course to earn new Aberdeen contract, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jonny Hayes pictured at the club's Cormack Park training complex.
Jonny Hayes pictured at the club's Cormack Park training complex.

Veteran Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is on course to earn a new contract offer, confirmed manager Jim Goodwin.

Republic of Ireland cap Hayes’ current deal expires at the end of the season.

Goodwin confirmed if Hayes continues his recent red hot form he will be desperate to keep the winger.

Hayes recently turned 35 but Goodwin insists age is not an issue.

Goodwin hailed the winger as an “exceptional player” who is one of the best players at sending crosses into the penalty area “he has ever seen.”

Aberdeen FC Jonny Hayes
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin (R) and Jonny Hayes

He said: “Jonny is going into the final year of his contract.

“If he continues to perform the way he has in the last couple of months, then he won’t need to worry about security for next year.

“Because I’ll be desperate to keep him.

“The age thing doesn’t bother me. Jonny is an exceptional player.

“In terms of his fitness, level of professionalism and application he is just the perfect role model for some of the younger players.

“We do fitness exercises regularly and Jonny is right up there in front of the group leading by example.

“Some of the younger lads can’t keep up with him.”

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes in action against St Johnstone.

Landmark 300th Dons appearance

Hayes made a landmark 300th Aberdeen appearance in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

He moved joint 30th in the club’s all time appearance list with goal legend Joe Harper and defensive great Ally Shewan.

Hayes is in his second spell at Pittodrie having played for the Reds between 2012 to 2017, winning the League Cup.

He transferred to Celtic in a £1 million move in summer 2017.

The winger went on to win three Premiership titles, two League Cups and a Scottish Cup with the Parkhead club.

In summer 2020 he moved back to Aberdeen.

That transfer came at the height of the coronavirus pandemic with Aberdeen facing a £10m financial black-hole due to fans being locked out of stadia.

Hayes deferred his wages for a year to return to Pittodrie.

In March this year the winger penned a contract extension until summer 2023.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes made his 300th appearance for Aberdeen.

‘Adds real quality in the final third’

He remains a key first team starter for Goodwin having started every game so far this season.

Goodwin said: “Even in the last five minutes against St Johnstone, Jonny was still sprinting up and down the left hand side.

“He adds real quality in the final third.

“Jonny has got great pace and great delivery – one of the best I’ve seen.

“He also gives the team a hand defensively.

“Jonny is a good example for the young lads.

“We need role models in the group and have that with Jonny, (Ylber) Ramadani, (Joe) Lewis and (Anthony) Stewart.

“Real leaders.”

A role model for young players

As well as his first team duties Hayes also coaches within the club’s Youth Academy.

The winger has made 509 appearances in a career that has also taken in Inverness Caley Thistle, Leicester City and Reading.

Goodwin insists young players should look to Hayes for inspiration on and off the park.

A shining example of how to stay at peak fitness and extend a career.

Aberdeen celebrate Jonny Hayes’ goal against Motherwell.

He said: “It’s important for the young lads to see how Jonny leads his life.

“He’s not a bevvy merchant, does things properly and looks after himself in the gym.

“That’s why he’s played the volume of games he’s played.

“And that’s why he is able to extend his career.

“It is a message out there for all the young lads.

“Stay fit, stay stay healthy, look after your body and you can have a good long career like Jonny has.”

Life and soul of the training ground

Goodwin’s extensive summer rebuild has been primarily focused on bringing young talent to the club.

Of the 11 summer signings secured so far only keeper Kelle Roos, 30, is in his thirties.

Since his appointment as manager in mid February 15 players have exited Pittodrie.

The average age of the squad has reduced significantly under Goodwin.

However he still accepts the need for experience like Hayes who is also the “life and soul” of the team.

Goodwin also praised the role of veteran keeper Joe Lewis within the squad.

Lewis, 34, has been frozen out of the staring XI this season with Roos currently the No.1 choice.

However Goodwin insists Lewis still helps set standards within the dressing room.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and St Johnstone’s Callum Booth in action.

He said: “Jonny is the life and soul of the training ground as you can imagine.

“He never shuts up but he’s always there at the forefront when there’s any carry on going on which is great.

“That is what we want.

“We want the boys to be happy.

“I have to give credit to Joe Lewis as well who’s been here a long time too.

“Both those guys set the standards in the dressing room.

“They know when it’s time to have a laugh and a joke, but they also know when it’s time to switch on and be serious.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Dougie Bell was a pivotal part of the great Aberdeen team of the 1980s.
Former Don Dougie Bell joins the 2022 class for the Aberdeen FC Hall of…
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is rolling back the years at 35-years-old.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should extend veteran winger Jonny Hayes' contract
0
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back, confirms boss Jim Goodwin
0
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen celebrates after he scores a sensational free kick at St Johnstone.
Willie Miller: Loan signing of Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson looks like a major coup…
0
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.
Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson can make the same impact at Aberdeen as Ryan Christie…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails positive response of under-fire defence
0
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. (Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says first point a relief - but reckons Dons…
Aberdeen: Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen applauds the away fans as he is substituted.
Aberdeen fan view: Leighton Clarkson looks ready to hit top gear at Pittodrie
1

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?