TrustFord to take servicing direct to the customer

By Felicity Donohoe
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 1:20 pm
Paul Dick of TrustFord Aberdeen mobile servicing.
TrustFord have made quite an entry to the city, last weekend meeting hundreds of Ford fans at the annual AllFord event and donating £1,500 to the Grampian Transport Museum to support its work.

Lending specialist cars from their heritage collections, TrustFord showcased old and new vehicles, and were on hand to answer questions about new services they plan to launch in the city when they open next Thursday September 1 at Minto Drive, Altens – the first branch in Scotland.

In addition to sales and parts, TrustFord will offer mobile servicing units with three vans for Aberdeen and the Shire and two operating from Inverness.

Mobile servicing is available to domestic customers as well as fleet vehicles. Image by Wullie Marr.

Currently the bulk of the work is fleet, supporting large businesses such as Sky, Amazon, Scottish Water, Asda and Police Scotland, and they will travel wherever the customer needs them – even as far afield as the Shetland Islands and Outer Hebrides.

The change was driven, in part, by post lockdown and the need to keep delivery and service vehicles on the road to meet customer demand.

To that end, TrustFord’s mobile service units work from 10pm to 3am at fleet vehicle premises to carry out diagnostics and repairs, minimising downtime for businesses.

A feast for fans as TrustFord heritage cars make debut at AllFord

And they’ll literally go the extra mile, says Paul Dick of the TrustFord Aberdeen mobile servicing, describing a customer call-out to on Mull that ran from 8am until 7pm that night: “And that was just for one job,” he says.

However, TrustFord intends to carry that level of service to the domestic market – which they have firmly in their sights, says Paul.

“We’ll have a better idea of how in-demand the mobile service domestic market will be once the new branch is open and we have more footfall to gauge,” says Paul. “It’s a change in aftersales support and also important for motability customers, too.

“Many people are still working from home now, they have kids at home. This service suits their needs better. And about 80-90% of the work can be done at the customer’s house.”

Mighty Mustang Mach 1 muscle car one mean machine

And in the event there is something that requires booking the car in for additional work, such as removing a gearbox or engine, the technicians will immediately call the workshop and arrange for you car to be taken in.

“It’s an extra level of customer service,” adds Paul.

Customers can book a mobile service now by calling 08081 691 501.

For more details on sales, new and used cars and Transit vans and EVs, go to TrustFord.co.uk

Museum all revved up for AllFord event

 

