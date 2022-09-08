Super Mazda CX-60 brings plug-in power boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Super Mazda CX-60 brings plug-in power boost

By Jack McKeown
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

The CX-60 is the biggest and most powerful car Mazda has ever produced.

Its plug-in hybrid technology also marks a new direction in Mazda’s engine development.

It’s a large, premium SUV that’s a rival to the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV 4 PHEVs. However, with superb built quality and an excellent interior, it also seeks to tempt buyers of premium SUVs such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

In fact, it’s bigger than any of those cars. In the flesh, it feels nearly as big as a BMW X5. It’s also a terrific-looking car, with excellent proportions and great styling touches such as the sharp headlamps and air scoops.

Prices start at £43,950 for entry-level Exclusive Line cars (Facts below are for this version) rising to £46,300 for the mid-spec Takuma and £48,050 for the all-bells-and-whistles Takumi model.

I travelled to Liverpool and spent five hours putting the CX-60 through its paces on a route that took in some of the most spectacular scenery in North Wales.

39 miles of electric range

For the time being there’s one engine option – a plug-in hybrid. This pairs a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery.

Power goes through all four wheels, though a rear-wheel drive version is due to join the range later.

Keep it below 62mph and the CX-60 will cover at least 39 miles on a full battery. That’s enough to complete most daily commutes.

Even with a short stretch of 70mph motorway driving included I managed to cover 45 miles before the ‘EV mode’ button would no longer work.

Four driving modes

Charging the battery takes a couple of hours. It can also be topped up by the engine on the move and on long drives you can instruct it to hold its charge level for later use.

You can drive it in Normal, Sport, EV or Off-Road mode. The latter isn’t intended to tackle the Gobi Desert but will be useful for camping trips and harsh Scottish winter weather.

With petrol engine and electric motor working together, the CX-60 produces 323bhp and 500Nm of torque – making it the most powerful road car Mazda has ever made.

It’ll do 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 124mph. According to official figures economy is 188mpg and emissions 33g/km. As with all hybrids, these figures depend on journey length and how diligent you are about charging the battery.

Fantastic interior

Inside, the CX-60 is a very nice place to spend time. With beautifully crafted inlaid wood and fabric with neat hanging stitches, the top-spec Takumi model is particularly special.

It’s extremely roomy too, most noticeably in the back where rear occupants enjoy excellent legroom. At 570 litres the boot is a great size, too.

It’s also nice to see Mazda finally leave the 90s behind. The CX-60 ditches the tiny letterbox sunroof Mazda has persisted with in favour of a fantastic panoramic glass roof.

What’s it like to drive? Really good is the short answer. On some narrow Welsh backroads the CX-60 felt smaller and more nimble than a big SUV should.

A refined cruiser

There’s very little body lean in cornering and – cleverly – the inside rear wheel is braked to improve handling. It grips well although there’s no disguising that it is a heavy car and I was wary of carrying too much speed into bends.

Cruising is where the Mazda CX-60’s talents really lie. It’s a fantastic mile muncher. Despite being on the firm side the suspension soaks up bumps beautifully, and very low levels of wind and road noise make it extremely refined.

Mazda plans to add petrol-only and diesel engines to the CX-60, and an even bigger CX-80 model is due in a couple of years.

If it’s as good as the CX-60 I’ll be impressed. Great looking, refined, luxurious and economical it deserves to tempt buyers from supposedly more premium brands such as Audi, BMW and Volvo.

The Facts

Model: Mazda CX-60

Price: £43,950

0-62mph: 5.8 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Economy: 188.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 33g/km

 

