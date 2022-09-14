Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Skoda Fabia is now in its fourth generation and continues to go from strength to strength.

All new from the ground up and launched late last year, the new car has sharper looks, better economy and more technology than its predecessor.

At just over four metres long and almost 1.8 metres wide it’s slightly bigger than the third generation car. This improves what was already the Fabia’s strong suit – practicality.

It’s a rival to the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa, and sits on the same platform as the Audi A1, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo. Yet, at 380 litres, its boot is five litres bigger than that of a Ford Focus – a car that’s in a full class above.

Despite being more than 10cm longer and nearly 5cm wider the new model’s weight is roughly the same as the third generation Fabia’s.

Beneath the bonnet there’s a 1.0 litre petrol unit with 64bhp or 79bhp. There’s also a turbocharged 1.0 litre with 94 or 108bhp, and at the top of the tree there’s a 1.5 litre petrol with 148bhp.

There are S, SE Comfort and SE L trim levels, along with a couple of special editions called the Colour Edition and Monte Carlo. Fabia prices start at just over £15,300, making it cheaper than its sister cars the Seat Ibiza and VW Polo.

Excellent standard equipment

No matter which spec level you go for you’ll get a good level of standard equipment. All versions come with LED headlights, air conditioning, Bluetooth and a digital radio.

There are nice features such as air vents in the rear and USB-C connections.

I spent a week with the SE L model with seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and the 108bhp turbocharged 1.0 litre engine. That came with a price tag of £21,135.

My test car had various extras, including a snazzy metallic paint finish costing more than £1,000, that brought the total price past £24,000.

With a chunky silhouette softened by contours along its flanks and a sharp and modern front end the latest Fabia is a nice looking car.

The interior doesn’t disappoint, either, with a large, clear touchscreen and buttons or dial for major controls such as the heating system.

For anyone who regularly transports passengers the Fabia is easily the top city car. None of its rivals offer nearly as much room in the back or space in the boot.

I’m 6’5” and travelled to Glasgow as a passenger in the back seat. I reached my destination feeling far more fresh and less cramped than I expected to.

Refinement is good as well. Travelling at 70mph I could converse with the driver from the rear seat without having to raise my voice.

Comfort and refinement

Taking over at the wheel I found a car that’s easy if uninspiring to drive. Skoda hasn’t tried to beat the Ford Fiesta when it comes to driver involvement, instead targeting comfort and refinement.

Paired with the 108bhp turbocharged engine it’s speedy enough, with 0-62mph coming up in less than 10 seconds.

Automatic gearboxes are not as well suited to small engines but the DSG transmission makes a decent fist of working with the Fabia’s 1.0 litre engine.

There’s the occasional clunky shift but for the most part it goes about its business quietly and faultlessly. At around 50mpg economy is good as well.

Fabia value is hard to beat

The supermini market is incredibly talented. The latest cars have all the technology that used to be the preserve of luxury cars.

Even more importantly, better suspension and sound insulation makes them almost as good on the motorway as bigger cars such as the Ford Focus and VW Golf.

Deciding which supermini is best for you is no easy task. If you primarily want a thrilling driver’s car to throw round bends the Fiesta is still my pick of the bunch.

But for a practical, good value hatchback that can get you and your passengers from A to B comfortably and economically, the Skoda Fabia is very hard to beat.

The Facts

Model: Skoda Fabia

Price: £21,335

0-62mph: 9.9 seconds

Top speed: 127mph

Economy: 50.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 128g/km