Domestic vehicle hydrogen production in the pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Domestic vehicle hydrogen production in the pipeline

By Felicity Donohoe
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

A joint venture between two companies aims to build, own and operate commercial scale hydrogen production facilities across the UK and Ireland –  with indications that options for public and domestic use are in the pipeline.

HydraB and Armstrong Capital Management have entered into a partnership to launch HyGen Energy Holdings Limited.

Wrightbus and HydraB are owned by Jo Bamford, who supplies Aberdeen’s familiar world-first hydrogen double deckers, also seen in London, Belfast, Dublin and Birmingham.

Andrew Newman, head of development and co-founder of Armstrong, will join the new company as managing director.

One of Aberdeen’s hydrogen-powered double deckers.

Mr Newman said: “For the last few decades people have talked about the hydrogen economy. In reality, there are currently very few viable hydrogen projects happening at a commercial scale, and those that do exist have often been grant-funded with little private capital in them.

We are already working on projects with the specific objective of making hydrogen available to all road users, including the public

“Hydrogen is difficult to store, so we needed a business model where supply and demand were able to grow together; working with Jo Bamford’s hydrogen businesses gives us a unique opportunity to achieve this.

“HyGen is being launched at the same time as the hydrogen economy starts in earnest, with commercial agreements enabling the deployment of largescale hydrogen projects.”

Stagecoach and First launched hydrogen buses in the north-east back in 2015.

However, Andrew also signalled that the new business model may open up options for domestic hydrogen fuel production.

He added: “As well as deploying hydrogen for commercial customers, we are already working on projects with the specific objective of making hydrogen available to all road users, including the public.

Low cost hydrogen for HGVs and cars

“We anticipate access to public and domestic hydrogen to increase as the technology and supporting infrastructure evolve over the coming years and the supply of hydrogen cars and HGVs increases.”

Jo Bamford said: “With our combined expertise in development, technology, funding and manufacturing, we have a unique opportunity to deploy commercial-scale, low-carbon hydrogen at a cost not seen before in the UK.

“We will be building the hydrogen production facilities that will eventually support commercial fleet vehicles across the UK and Northern Ireland.”

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen.

Public use hydrogen development comes as BMW Group recently announced it is focusing on an alternative emissions-free technology to be used in the small-series BMW iX5 Hydrogen, with production of the hydrogen drive component already under way.

It is anticipated that HyGen’s first hydrogen production facilities will be operational within the next couple of years, with the target of becoming one of the UK’s leading providers of low carbon hydrogen.

Vicki Butler-Henderson: Petrol range anxiety and new power options

Beyond electric: What will the fuels of the future look like?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Motors

Manual gearbox still a must-have for many drivers.
Manual gearboxes remain a must-have for many drivers
BMW M340i.
BMW M340i: The ultimate everyday performance car?
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt
Post Thumbnail
All you need to know about electric vehicle jargon
Nearly half of people support replacing fuel duty and vehicle excise duty with a pay-as-you-drive scheme, a new survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nearly half of people would support road pricing – survey
The Kia EV6 outlclasses premium rivals.
Kia EV6 beats premium badges on range, charge and speed
(Bentley)
Average price for a Bentley is now £189,000 as profits soar
Electric car owners have suffered a 42% hike in the cost of using public rapid chargepoints in just four months, according to new figures (John Walton/PA)
Electric car drivers hit by 42% hike in price of public chargers
Post Thumbnail
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure, says survey
Tinted front windows came near the top of the list for faults.
A quarter of UK motorists driving in illegal cars, study shows

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks