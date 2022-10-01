David Carson hopes in-form Caley Thistle can strike while the iron’s hot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson believes the next two games is the ideal chance for his club to show its title credentials.

Following a sluggish start Inverness have hit form after crucial away wins at Raith Rovers and Dundee.

With another trip looming today at Ayr United followed by a home game against Partick Thistle on Friday, Carson hopes his side can grasp the chance to push up the table from their current fourth place position.

He said: “Confidence comes from winning games and we’ve had two good results away from home against Raith and Dundee.

“We’ve got to go to Ayr which will be another tough game but if we can pick up some points it will set us up for a big game next Friday against Partick.

“Yes, both games will be tough but this is a chance for us to really put ourselves out there and step up to the challenge of trying to top the table.

“It’s two big games but two big games where we know what we’re playing for.”

Back-to-back away wins have changed the narrative quickly at Caledonian Stadium and Carson is eager to build momentum in the weeks ahead.

He said: “We’ve had a slow start with a few results which weren’t great but I think we’re on an upwards spiral now after two good results in the league and going through in the cup.

“When you look at the table we’re only three points behind so we’re in a good position at this point.

“We say it every year but if you can put a few results together you can be right up there and if you lose a couple you can slip right down the table.

“We’ve got to make sure we go into Saturday and build on what we’ve done in the two previous league games and try to take another three points.”

Ayr has been a happy hunting ground for Caley Jags

Inverness have a decent record at Somerset Park and travelled down yesterday looking to extend their unbeaten run at United’s home ground to four matches.

But with Ayr having started the season well to join leaders Partick at the top of the table Carson knows the importance of a good result today.

He said: “Ayr is a long trip when you are leaving at 8am on a Saturday so to come in and travel down and have an overnight stay is nice.

“We might actually get a lie-in for an away game for once. It’s something we can use to our advantage and hopefully it’s something which can help us.

“Hopefully it can still be a good ground for us and one we can pick up another three points to build on what we’ve done in the last few weeks.

“It’s an old-fashioned ground and we normally get good numbers behind us down there. We’re going to have to go there and perform.

“Ayr have picked up some good results.

“They’re coming off the back of a loss in their last game against Ayr and maybe it is time for us to go there and ask questions of them to see if they are going to be up there.

“They’ve scored a lot of goals so we’re going to have to go there and execute our game plan.”