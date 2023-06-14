Vauxhall Astra: A fun, refined ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Vauxhall Astra: A fun, refined ride

We take the Vauxhall Astra for a spin - and enjoy a surprisingly refined drive

By Jack McKeown
Post Thumbnail

Vauxhall’s cars have always sold well in Scotland. Indeed, the previous generation Astra won the prestigious Scottish Car of the Year title in 2015 – and I was one of the journalists that voted for it.

Since then, Vauxhall has been taken over by the vast Stellantis group, which also owns Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and several other brands.

Yellow Vauxhall Astra front view.

It is under their ownership that the eighth generation Astra has been produced. It shares a chassis, engines and other components with cars from sister brands including the Peugeot 308 and Citroen C4.

Vauxhall’s designers have given the Astra its own style, though. With a sharp front end, stylish side creases, subtly flared wheel arches and nice proportions, it’s a good looking car.

Most models come with a black roof and the contrast between the roof and body colour helps make the car look lower and wider. It’s the automotive equivalent of vertical stripes being slimming.

Under the bonnet

Vauxhall Astra parked on the beach.

Prices start at a little under £26,000 and can run to more than £40,000 for top spec plug-in hybrid models.

Under the bonnet you can choose from a 1.5 litre diesel, a three cylinder 1.2 litre petrol with either 108bhp or 128bhp, and a 1.6 litre petrol/electric hybrid. A fully electric Vauxhall Astra with a 258 mile range is due later in the summer and will be priced from £40,000.

Driving through countryside.

I spent a week with the higher powered 1.2 petrol Astra in high spec Ultimate trim level with eight-speed automatic transmission.

What struck me about the driving experience is how refined it is. Engine, wind and tyre noise are all very muted and the suspension is adept at soaking up bumps.

Show it a country road and the Astra reveals itself to be good in the corners

The eight-speed automatic gearbox is excellent, sliding through the gears seamlessly. I drove down the east coast to Edinburgh and back in my Astra.

Set the cruise control for 70mph on the motorway and you can enjoy nice relaxing drive. And you can expect an average of around 48-50mpg.

Vauxhall Astra parked on the beach.

Show it a country road and the Astra reveals itself to be good in the corners as well. The steering is light and responsive, grip is strong, and it handles tidily and feels agile.

It isn’t quite as dynamic as the Ford Focus, the best driver’s car in the family hatchback sector, but the gap between the two isn’t great any more.

In the cabin

Side view of Astra.

Inside, there’s a neat dashboard arrangement with a central touchscreen and buttons for the heating, fan and volume controls.

The Astra has smartphone connectivity so you can choose whether to have your phone’s display on the touchscreen or Vauxhall’s own software system. I’m no great fan of touchscreens in cars – give me buttons and dials every time – but this one is fairly responsive and intuitive.

I came away very impressed with the Vauxhall Astra

The Astra is well equipped too. All models have climate control, a 10in touchscreen and 10in digital driver’s display. GS-Line models add heated seats, heated steering wheel and 360 degree parking camera, and are probably the best balance of cost and kit.

The Ultimate model I drove adds a heads-up display, wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

Spacious

Rear view of Astra driving through country road.

Build quality is good as well, with solid switchgear and soft-touch materials.
There’s plenty of room up front. Space in the back is fine for smaller adults, however the Ford Focus offers a little more room in the rear and the Skoda Octavia a lot more.

Boot space is good, though, at 422 litres with the seats up and 1,389 with them folded.

I came away very impressed with the Vauxhall Astra. The latest model is more refined, more fun to drive and better equipped than ever before.

Who knows, perhaps it won’t be long before Vauxhall lifts another Scottish Car of the Year trophy.

Front view of Astra driving through country road.

The facts

Model: Vauxhall Astra
Price: £34,365
0-62mph: 9.7 seconds
Top speed: 130mph
Economy: 50.4mpg
CO2 emissions: 125g/km

Gallery

Side view of Vauxhall Astra.

Close up of the headlights.

Rear view.

Close of up Vauxhall Astra backlights.

Console inside Vauxhall Astra.

Front interior.

Driving through country road.

View of spacious boot of Vauxhall Astra.

