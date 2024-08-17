Pet Tales: Meet Teddy, the Oldmeldrum influencer chihuahua who loves the NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet Tales: Meet Teddy, the Oldmeldrum influencer chihuahua who loves the NC500

With his own Instagram account and photogenic face, Teds is quite the dogfluencer.

Laura Phillips from Oldmeldrum with Teddy the long-haired chihuahua.
By Lindsay Bruce

The owners: Laura Phillips, 34, and husband Craig, 39, from Oldmeldrum. The couple run a recruitment group in Dyce and have been in Aberdeenshire for a decade. They enjoy hybrid working, and on the days they work from home their long-haired chihuahua Teddy keeps them company.

Teddy has a dedicated followership on his social media pages.

How long has Teddy been in your lives?

We’ve had Teddy since he was about 12 weeks old and he’s now nearly seven. We got him from a breeder in Auchterless. My husband had wanted a bigger dog but we lived in a flat at the time. Our neighbours had chihuahuas so we thought well if they can do it, maybe we can too. We went along just for a visit and well, we’ve been dog parents ever since.

Teddy, the dog influencer, sleeping.
We don’t have kids so Teddy is like our child. He was actually given back to the breeder. The lady who got him at first couldn’t handle him. We just think Teds was meant for us instead.

Were you pet people before Teddy?

Craig had cats growing up and I had dogs. Every kind from Jack Russells to Golden Retrievers, so I didn’t really have a size preference.

Craig and Laura Phillips at Portsoy with their wee dog Teddy.
It’s funny because I think people think Teddy is just my dog – he’s a bit like a handbag pooch isn’t he? But he’s every bit Craig’s as well. He just loves him. Teddy is small in size but he’s big in character, that’s for sure.

Tell us about your Instagram account, Tartan Paws.

I’m a big advocate for dog-friendly places and we’re lucky that Aberdeenshire has so many beautiful walks, cafes and places to stay.

Laura Phillips and her dog at Haddo House.
I just thought, maybe sharing this would be useful. And he’s gorgeous so I love taking photos of him. I know I’m late to the Instagram party having only started in January but we really do enjoy sharing our adventures with Teddy.

You’ve just done the North Coast 500 with Teds, how was that?

It was amazing. I can’t even begin to describe it. Have you done it? You really need to. We were blown away by the scenery, and travelling in the camper made it so special. Durness and Shieldaig were our favourite spots. Stunning.

Teddy the dog influencer on the beach during Laura and Craig Phillips' NC500 tour.
Teddy just loved it. We took his little soft bed with us and he slept in there. I had never seen a depressed dog until we came home and he just pined for the camper van and the open road. Having him there made the trip even more special.

Back home, where’s your favourite dog-friendly spot?

It’s got to be Meldrum House. They are so welcoming and offer blankets and treats for Teddy. We love it there.

Enjoying a family day out in Braemar is Laura Phillips and her dog Teddy.
We also enjoy local hill walks including Millstone Hill and Scolty Hill. Teds also loves his daily walks around the block… he only has little legs so doesn’t need to go far, he loves gravy bones and beef burger treats by Lily’s Kitchen.

Is there one core memory that epitomises your relationship with Teddy?

I was made redundant in 2018 and was home more than I had ever been. Teds was there for me day and night.

Teddy and his owner Laura Phillips, during their North Coast 500 adventure.
I never understood before I had him what people meant when they said it’s just like having another little person but it really is. He’s absolutely a part of our family. We love him.

Do you have a special furry friend you’d love to feature in our new Pet Tales series, just like Teddy? Email pettales@pressandjournal.co.uk with your pet’s photo and their story.

Conversation