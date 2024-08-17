Pet Tales: Meet Teddy, the Oldmeldrum influencer chihuahua who loves the NC500

The owners: Laura Phillips, 34, and husband Craig, 39, from Oldmeldrum. The couple run a recruitment group in Dyce and have been in Aberdeenshire for a decade. They enjoy hybrid working, and on the days they work from home their long-haired chihuahua Teddy keeps them company.

Teddy has a dedicated followership on his social media pages.

How long has Teddy been in your lives?

We’ve had Teddy since he was about 12 weeks old and he’s now nearly seven. We got him from a breeder in Auchterless. My husband had wanted a bigger dog but we lived in a flat at the time. Our neighbours had chihuahuas so we thought well if they can do it, maybe we can too. We went along just for a visit and well, we’ve been dog parents ever since.

We don’t have kids so Teddy is like our child. He was actually given back to the breeder. The lady who got him at first couldn’t handle him. We just think Teds was meant for us instead.

Were you pet people before Teddy?

Craig had cats growing up and I had dogs. Every kind from Jack Russells to Golden Retrievers, so I didn’t really have a size preference.

It’s funny because I think people think Teddy is just my dog – he’s a bit like a handbag pooch isn’t he? But he’s every bit Craig’s as well. He just loves him. Teddy is small in size but he’s big in character, that’s for sure.

Tell us about your Instagram account, Tartan Paws.

I’m a big advocate for dog-friendly places and we’re lucky that Aberdeenshire has so many beautiful walks, cafes and places to stay.

I just thought, maybe sharing this would be useful. And he’s gorgeous so I love taking photos of him. I know I’m late to the Instagram party having only started in January but we really do enjoy sharing our adventures with Teddy.

You’ve just done the North Coast 500 with Teds, how was that?

It was amazing. I can’t even begin to describe it. Have you done it? You really need to. We were blown away by the scenery, and travelling in the camper made it so special. Durness and Shieldaig were our favourite spots. Stunning.

Teddy just loved it. We took his little soft bed with us and he slept in there. I had never seen a depressed dog until we came home and he just pined for the camper van and the open road. Having him there made the trip even more special.

Back home, where’s your favourite dog-friendly spot?

It’s got to be Meldrum House. They are so welcoming and offer blankets and treats for Teddy. We love it there.

We also enjoy local hill walks including Millstone Hill and Scolty Hill. Teds also loves his daily walks around the block… he only has little legs so doesn’t need to go far, he loves gravy bones and beef burger treats by Lily’s Kitchen.

Is there one core memory that epitomises your relationship with Teddy?

I was made redundant in 2018 and was home more than I had ever been. Teds was there for me day and night.

I never understood before I had him what people meant when they said it’s just like having another little person but it really is. He’s absolutely a part of our family. We love him.

