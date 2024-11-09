Pet Tales: Macy the Aberdeen spaniel, who conquers mountains on just 3 legs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet Tales: Macy the Aberdeen spaniel, who conquers mountains on just 3 legs

Macy the spaniel had one of her legs amputated, but that doesn't stop her and owner Chloe from getting up to all sorts of adventures.

Chloe Grigby and her partner Erem, with dog Macy at the top of a mountain. All images: Chloe Grigby
By Beth Templeton

The owner: Chloe Grigby, 28,  lives in Aberdeen City Centre with her partner Erem, and three-legged spaniel Macy.

Here’s what Chloe had to say about Macy…

I was never actually ever meant to get Macy, I went with a friend to pick up their dog and fell in love with Macy.

She was the runt of the litter and was getting picked on by the other dogs, I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I need to have her’.

Macy cuddling up at home.

I had grew up with a dog and a cat but after my mum had passed when I was younger we had to give up our dog up due to moving to council accommodation.

I had inheritance money from my mum, when I saw Macy I phoned my dad and begged to spend it on her. My dad was completely against it but when we picked her up he was welling up in the car at how cute she was.

I’m pretty sure she spewed on me that journey too.

I had the option to put her down or get her leg amputated, which she might’ve not survived

At just six months old, Macy had to get her leg amputated, which the vets never got to the bottom of.

My dad and I had just noticed a blood blister, which we decided to take her to the vets for. When we got there the vets told us there was an infection eating away at her leg.

The leg had basically died, and I had the option to put her down or get it amputated. If we got it amputated there was still a chance the infection had already spread to the body.

It was very traumatic.

Macy in Aberdeen.

Macy is spoiled and she knows it

Despite Macy’s difficult start, it hasn’t dulled her personality in the slightest.

She see’s herself as a little human, she’s so sassy if she doesn’t get attention off people, and she definitely uses her cuteness for treats and cuddles.

But she can be anxious with other dogs which the vet told us might never go away because she is aware of her missing leg. She also got attacked by another dog which hasn’t helped.

Macy is absolutely spoiled in our house, and she knows it.

Macy at the beach.

Macy’s Aberdeen and hillwalking adventures

Macy loves going to Aberdeen beach, she loves going for a coffee, particularly Mount.

We actually can’t go past a coffee shop without her pulling us in. She loves a pub too! Her favourites are The Craftsman and BrewDog.

She still does 10ks, she’s climbed Bennachie and Clachnaben in Aberdeenshire.

Macy’s adventures are also documented on her Instagram @macythethreeleggedspaniel – she’s definitely not camera shy.

‘Everyday with Macy is just absolutely the best’

Macy relaxing in the sun.

My favourite memory with Macy would be Covid.

I could stay home with her, go for runs and fully spend time with her.

But that’s a difficult one, because everyday with Macy is absolutely the best.

I love nothing more than watching her explore, she’s so happy when she’s exploring and those days make the best memories.

