Pet Tales: Macy the Aberdeen spaniel, who conquers mountains on just 3 legs

The owner: Chloe Grigby, 28, lives in Aberdeen City Centre with her partner Erem, and three-legged spaniel Macy.

Here’s what Chloe had to say about Macy…

I was never actually ever meant to get Macy, I went with a friend to pick up their dog and fell in love with Macy.

She was the runt of the litter and was getting picked on by the other dogs, I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I need to have her’.

I had grew up with a dog and a cat but after my mum had passed when I was younger we had to give up our dog up due to moving to council accommodation.

I had inheritance money from my mum, when I saw Macy I phoned my dad and begged to spend it on her. My dad was completely against it but when we picked her up he was welling up in the car at how cute she was.

I’m pretty sure she spewed on me that journey too.

I had the option to put her down or get her leg amputated, which she might’ve not survived

At just six months old, Macy had to get her leg amputated, which the vets never got to the bottom of.

My dad and I had just noticed a blood blister, which we decided to take her to the vets for. When we got there the vets told us there was an infection eating away at her leg.

The leg had basically died, and I had the option to put her down or get it amputated. If we got it amputated there was still a chance the infection had already spread to the body.

It was very traumatic.

Macy is spoiled and she knows it

Despite Macy’s difficult start, it hasn’t dulled her personality in the slightest.

She see’s herself as a little human, she’s so sassy if she doesn’t get attention off people, and she definitely uses her cuteness for treats and cuddles.

But she can be anxious with other dogs which the vet told us might never go away because she is aware of her missing leg. She also got attacked by another dog which hasn’t helped.

Macy is absolutely spoiled in our house, and she knows it.

Macy’s Aberdeen and hillwalking adventures

Macy loves going to Aberdeen beach, she loves going for a coffee, particularly Mount.

We actually can’t go past a coffee shop without her pulling us in. She loves a pub too! Her favourites are The Craftsman and BrewDog.

She still does 10ks, she’s climbed Bennachie and Clachnaben in Aberdeenshire.

Macy’s adventures are also documented on her Instagram @macythethreeleggedspaniel – she’s definitely not camera shy.

‘Everyday with Macy is just absolutely the best’

My favourite memory with Macy would be Covid.

I could stay home with her, go for runs and fully spend time with her.

But that’s a difficult one, because everyday with Macy is absolutely the best.

I love nothing more than watching her explore, she’s so happy when she’s exploring and those days make the best memories.

