Aberdeen-based florist 22 in Bloom offers stylish teacup flower arrangements

After working in the oil and gas industry for three decades, Susan Deans decided to re-focus on floristry and launched her business 22 in Bloom last year.

Completing a number of floristry courses and attending the Joseph Massie Flower School in Liverpool for a ‘starting out in business’ course in September 2019 while still working full time, Susan decided to take the plunge last December.

“When the opportunity arose for voluntary redundancy in December 2020, I decided this was my time to go for it and concentrate on building my business,” said Susan.

Based in Danestone and in the process of setting up a studio in her garden, Susan hopes her love for florals shines through the stunning bouquets and arrangements she creates.

She said: “My offering is florist choice based on seasons and availability, but if someone has a specific request, I will do my best to cater for it.

“I offer flowers for every occasion as well as outdoor planters. I aim to offer a range of arrangements which are affordable to all.”

Some of 22 in Bloom’s lovely and most popular products are Susayn’s teapot and teacup flowers.

She said: “The Teapot was one of the first things I did for my local community market and it was very well received as it was something a little bit different.

“I’ve had lots of orders for these and the teacups are a centrepiece for an afternoon tea.

“The teacups have also been very popular during lockdown as a little pick me up for people to send to family and friends.

“One reviewer called it a ‘hug in a mug’.“

Since Susan uses shorter stems which cannot be used in bouquets in her teacup and teapot arrangements, she can reduce flower waste and subsequently make these products rather affordable.

22 in Bloom also offers wedding and funeral flowers.

Susan said: “I had my first wedding booked for April 2020 which was cancelled due to Covid-19 and re-arranged to December 2021.

“I would love to do more weddings so I am in the process of putting together a small wedding package.

“It is always an honour to be asked to do funeral flowers and I hope my flowers are a personal farewell and provide a little comfort at such a difficult time.

“I have been completing an eco-funeral flower course online to look at ways to offer foam fee -alternatives to farewell tributes.

“I offer a wooden box filled with Jam Jars of flowers which can then be handed out in remembrance of a loved one as well as the more traditional wreaths and casket sprays.”

Susan said she feels ‘very fortunate’ that coronavirus has not had too much of an impact on her business.

She stated: “Since June last year, I have been able to deliver flowers and more people are sending flowers to their loved ones to say they are thinking about them when unable to see them.”

In addition to creating eye-catching flower arrangements, Susan also like to write short messages which can be delivered with her bouquets.

She said: “One of the best parts of this job is writing the lovely messages people want to send and the smile when the recipient opens the door to a surprise delivery.

“Flowers are always sent with love.

“I am constantly surrounded by beautiful blooms and my job makes people happy.”

Susan’s flowers are currently sourced abroad, but she hopes to buy flowers more locally in warmer months.

She said: “At the moment, I mainly use wholesalers who import from Holland.

“In the summer I grow some of my own in my garden and I am also planning to use other local and British flower growers this year.”

Susan is hoping to reduce ‘flower miles’.

“Sustainability is important and I am working to reduce waste as much as possible,” said Susan.

“By growing my own and using local growers I reduce the flower miles and I am always learning about new eco methods.

“Agra wool and snow fungus are my next experiments.”

Susan said she is lucky to already have a number of loyal customers and she is building her customer base through word of mouth from happy customers.

She added: “My monthly subscriptions have been very well received.

“My most popular items are a mix of bouquet, mason jars and teacup arrangements – they are the perfect gifts for the person who has everything.”

Looking ahead to the future and once restrictions allow, Susan would like to organise wreath and community workshops.

She said: “I would also love to do more collaborations with other local businesses.

“I’m very excited about the Staxx Aberdeen project and the opportunity to have pop-up shops.”

Visit www.22inbloom.com for more information and to place an order