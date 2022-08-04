Deadline approaches for Society Awards 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re feeling nervous about entering The Society Awards 2022, I get it.

As much as I would love to pretend that I am a slick and hardened editor, that’s just not my style.

You see this is my very first Society awards do as well, and doing something for the first time can be a little bit nerve wracking.

But I have no doubt that the awards, held in association with Aberdeen Inspired, are going to be fantastic.

The clock is also ticking as the deadline approaches, so don’t delay.

We’ve already received some fantastic applications, but I am personally urging anyone and everyone to get involved.

And if you don’t think you’ve got the credentials, I beg to differ.

We’ve got 14 categories to choose from, complete with some new faces on the judging panel.

This long awaited celebration is all for you, because we want to recognise and reward hard working businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s retail, well being, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

It doesn’t get better than that, or does it?

The awards are of course free to enter, but you only have until midnight on August 14 to get your application in.

It might seem a long way off during the height of summer, but the night in question will come round fast.

November 10, at The Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen.

Our dedicated events team are currently working away to make sure everything from entertainment to food is top notch.

In the meantime, I’ve been catching up with winners from the virtual event, held in 2020.

Hair/Beauty Business of the Year category, sponsored by Temple Clinic

You can’t move for excellent hairdressers in Aberdeen, so it seemed only right that we include a Hair/Beauty Business of the Year category.

We expect this category in particular to be hotly contested, but what are we looking for in the first place?

A hairdresser is like a good friend – they listen to our problems, offer us advice and generally make us feel good about ourselves.

This award recognises not only those who can provide a sleek cut or brighten up tired tresses, but those have continued to engage with customers despite hard times.

This category is also open to beauticians, nail artists, MUAs and salons that provide any kind of beauty treatments in Aberdeen and the Shire.

Popular salon, Harris & Fox, were victorious two years ago, and Ryan Harris spoke to us about the experience.

“It’s been a crazy time full of highs and lows since winning the hair/beauty business of the year award,” said Ryan.

“It was a true honour to be crowned the winners, especially given that the business was only two years old at that point, it felt amazing to know that we’d built such a huge amount of public support for all that we do in such a short space of time.

“Society is such a great platform for supporting new businesses, and no doubt winning the award had a real positive impact on our public image.

“I’m so proud of how far our team has come and how hard they have worked all things considered, and 2022 is only going to bring bigger and better things for us.

“We wish the best of luck to all of this year’s nominees.”

Sponsoring this award is Temple Clinic.

Dr Sam Robson of Temple Clinic, will also be on the judging panel.

“Our local hair and beauty industry is always striving for excellence,” said Dr Robson.

“Aberdeen has an amazing array of talent in both sectors. It will be a challenge to pick only one winner from the entries”.

Health and Well- Being Award, sponsored by Gary Walker Wealth Management.

This category is open to any individual or business in Aberdeen or the Shire which has made a conscious effort to take care of the north-east both physically and mentally too.

From leisure facilities to personal trainers and those who offer alternative therapies, alongside fitness studios, the winner must be passionate and clear on what they offer.

Temple Clinic scooped this award in 2020, having gone head to head with Sport Aberdeen and Movement Evolution.

Gary Walker Wealth Management are delighted to be sponsoring The Society Awards Health & Wellbeing Category.

“Wellbeing is a topic close to our hearts and a subject that we look to support in our own Financial Education and Wellbeing Programme,” said Shona MacAskill, Chartered Financial Planner at Gary Walker Wealth Management.

“We are really excited about the awards and wish all the nominees the best of luck”.

Home and Interiors Award – Sponsored by Stewart Milne Homes

We’re on the hunt for an independent business in Aberdeen or the Shire, who enable us all to create a place to call home.

Sponsoring this category is Stewart Milne Homes.

“Stewart Milne Homes are one of the UK’s leading independent homebuilding, construction and development companies, however our roots are here in Aberdeen,” said Peter Best, Sales and Marketing Director at Stewart Milne.

“At the heart of what we do is our passion for creating ‘people shaped places’ that our residents will love and cherish and are proud to call home.

“We are delighted to see the return of the Society Awards in 2022 and very proud to sponsor the Home and Interiors Award, which recognises independent businesses in Aberdeen who help their customers create their perfect home. ”

For more information, head to www.dctevents.com/event/societyawards/