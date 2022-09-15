Restaurant review: Society lunch club savours the sweet and savoury delights of Cafe Contour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As someone who thinks about what’s for breakfast while eating dinner, you can imagine how distracted I was on Tuesday morning (sorry boss) when I knew a takeaway lunch with my workmates was on the menu.

That’s right, it’s that time of the month again when Team Society sinks their teeth into some of the best lunch options that Aberdeen has to offer.

Upperkrust, All Bar One, Parx Cafe, DejaVu have all tantalised the tastebuds so far.

Next on our takeaway lunch bucket list was Cafe Contour – the brilliantly bohemian, independently-run cafe in the city’s trendy merchant quarter.

After drooling over their menu online with fellow Society writer Jamie and editor Ellie – yes it was only 9am and we’d just had breakfast – I phoned up the cafe.

Greeted by a friendly voice on the end of the line, it only took a matter of minutes to place our order and arrange a suitable collection time.

So far so good!

The Venue

Speed walking from our office in Marischal Square along Union Street and down the brightly coloured Back Wynd stairs, myself and Jamie’s eyes lit up when we clocked the quirky cafe nestled in The Green.

First impressions were great as the minute we stepped inside, we were greeted by a friendly server who was ready with our food.

Contemporary in style yet relaxed in atmosphere, the cafe gives off serious laid back vibes.

As we were on the clock, we didn’t have time to sit in and soak up the zen however we did make time to eye up and cave into the cakes at the front counter.

Armed with our goodies, we hot-footed it back to the office.

The Food

Under the watchful glare of our envious colleagues in the staff kitchen – sorry not sorry – we unwrapped the good and boy were we in for a treat.

Ellie wasted no time in getting to grips with her prosciutto fungi pizza.

Bursting with Napoli sauce, Fiore de Lotte – a semi-soft, fresh cheese made in the style of Italian mozzarella – mushrooms and Parmigiano, Ellie was in a pizza-induced heaven.

“It’s really good,” said Ellie in between mouthfuls.

“I love the fact that there’s ham underneath the cheese and the pizza base is beautifully thin and the crust is puffy and has a delicious charcoal taste.”

Polishing off the pizza – with help from the photographer Kami – Ellie commented on how she didn’t feel overly stuffed which is perhaps due to the fact that the pizzas are made using the cafe’s own in-house dough, Caputo ’00’ flour.

Crunching his way through his toasted Tuna Med French baguette packed full of seasoned tuna, olives, roasted peppers, red onion, tomatoes, Jamie was also enjoying a food endorphin high.

“I love the sharpness of the olives and the Mediterranean flavours,” said Jamie.

“I also love that the tuna has been seasoned and isn’t drowning in mayonnaise which is often the case with tuna sandwiches.

“It’s also a really nice change to have a sandwich in a toasted French baguette rather than the normal bread.”

Spreading crumbs everywhere, I got my teeth around the toasted French baguette which was overflowing with tomato chutney, sun blush tomatoes, sweetcorn, falafel and beetroot.

As a self-confessed falafel fiend, Cafe Contour’s own take on the popular Middle Eastern “fast food” made of chickpeas, fresh herbs, and spices, was a tasty triumph.

Perfectly complementing the savoury flavour of the falafel was the deliciously sweet beetroot and some extra crunch provided by the sweetcorn.

And just when I thought the sandwich couldn’t get any better, in popped the sun-blushed tomato, the proverbial cherry on top of the cake.

And there was no way team Society could visit a cafe without ordering cake – it would be rude not to.

First up was the lemon meringue sponge cake.

Irresistibly moist with a lemon icing so good that myself and Jamie scooped out the remains from the tub, this cake was a sweet sensation.

In the name of research, we also just had to share a fudge slice traybake.

This cake was a little bit on the dry/stodgy side but being the gannets we are, it was still washed down with a post-lunch cup of tea.

The Verdict

This hipster yet unpretentious cafe was a real winner with Team Society.

Easy to order over the phone and pick up in person, it’s the perfect office takeaway lunch.

But it was the fresh and flavoursome homemade food that left a lasting impression.

From Ellie’s deliciously light pizza and Jamie’s mouthwatering Tuna Med sandwich to my falafel-packed toastie and the moist lemon meringue cake, it’s safe to say we will definitely be back.

Cost: £28.30 for a prosciutto fungi pizza, tuna med toasted French baguette and a toastie plus a slice of lemon meringue cake and a fudge slice.

Address: 47 The Green, Aberdeen, AB11 6NY