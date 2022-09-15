Restaurant review: Society lunch club savours the sweet and savoury delights of Cafe Contour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Restaurant review: Society lunch club savours the sweet and savoury delights of Cafe Contour

By Rosemary Lowne
September 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Pizza from Cafe Contour
Pizza perfection: The thin and crispy pizza hit the right spot with Society editor Ellie House.

As someone who thinks about what’s for breakfast while eating dinner, you can imagine how distracted I was on Tuesday morning (sorry boss) when I knew a takeaway lunch with my workmates was on the menu.

That’s right, it’s that time of the month again when Team Society sinks their teeth into some of the best lunch options that Aberdeen has to offer.

Upperkrust, All Bar One, Parx Cafe, DejaVu have all tantalised the tastebuds so far.

Next on our takeaway lunch bucket list was Cafe Contour – the brilliantly bohemian, independently-run cafe in the city’s trendy merchant quarter.

Lunch from Cafe Contour
Fine desktop cuisine: Cafe Contour proved to be a lunchtime hit with Team Society.

After drooling over their menu online with fellow Society writer Jamie and editor Ellie – yes it was only 9am and we’d just had breakfast – I phoned up the cafe.

Greeted by a friendly voice on the end of the line, it only took a matter of minutes to place our order and arrange a suitable collection time.

So far so good!

The Venue

Speed walking from our office in Marischal Square along Union Street and down the brightly coloured Back Wynd stairs, myself and Jamie’s eyes lit up when we clocked the quirky cafe nestled in The Green.

First impressions were great as the minute we stepped inside, we were greeted by a friendly server who was ready with our food.

Contemporary in style yet relaxed in atmosphere, the cafe gives off serious laid back vibes.

As we were on the clock, we didn’t have time to sit in and soak up the zen however we did make time to eye up and cave into the cakes at the front counter.

Armed with our goodies, we hot-footed it back to the office.

The Food

Under the watchful glare of our envious colleagues in the staff kitchen – sorry not sorry – we unwrapped the good and boy were we in for a treat.

Ellie wasted no time in getting to grips with her prosciutto fungi pizza.

Bursting with Napoli sauce, Fiore de Lotte – a semi-soft, fresh cheese made in the style of Italian mozzarella – mushrooms and Parmigiano, Ellie was in a pizza-induced heaven.

“It’s really good,” said Ellie in between mouthfuls.

“I love the fact that there’s ham underneath the cheese and the pizza base is beautifully thin and the crust is puffy and has a delicious charcoal taste.”

Bellissimo: Society editor Ellie House gave top marks to the prosciutto fungi pizza. Pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Polishing off the pizza – with help from the photographer Kami – Ellie commented on how she didn’t feel overly stuffed which is perhaps due to the fact that the pizzas are made using the cafe’s own in-house dough, Caputo ’00’ flour.

Crunching his way through his toasted Tuna Med French baguette packed full of seasoned tuna, olives, roasted peppers, red onion, tomatoes, Jamie was also enjoying a food endorphin high.

Pizza from Cafe Contour
Pizza heaven: From the thin and crispy base to the delicious mushroom topping packed with flavour, Ellie loved everything about her pizza.

“I love the sharpness of the olives and the Mediterranean flavours,” said Jamie.

“I also love that the tuna has been seasoned and isn’t drowning in mayonnaise which is often the case with tuna sandwiches.

“It’s also a really nice change to have a sandwich in a toasted French baguette rather than the normal bread.”

The crunch factor: Society writer Jamie Wilde gets his teeth around the tasty tuna med toastie.

Spreading crumbs everywhere, I got my teeth around the toasted French baguette which was overflowing with tomato chutney, sun blush tomatoes, sweetcorn, falafel and beetroot.

As a self-confessed falafel fiend, Cafe Contour’s own take on the popular Middle Eastern “fast food” made of chickpeas, fresh herbs, and spices, was a tasty triumph.

A sandwich from Cafe Contour
Full of flavour: The tuna med toasted sandwich was a crunchy delight.

Perfectly complementing the savoury flavour of the falafel was the deliciously sweet beetroot and some extra crunch provided by the sweetcorn.

And just when I thought the sandwich couldn’t get any better, in popped the sun-blushed tomato, the proverbial cherry on top of the cake.

Toastie of the town: My toastie passed the taste test.

And there was no way team Society could visit a cafe without ordering cake – it would be rude not to.

First up was the lemon meringue sponge cake.

A toastie from Cafe Contour
Lunch treat: The toastie got the thumbs up from Rosie.

Irresistibly moist with a lemon icing so good that myself and Jamie scooped out the remains from the tub, this cake was a sweet sensation.

In the name of research, we also just had to share a fudge slice traybake.

This cake was a little bit on the dry/stodgy side but being the gannets we are, it was still washed down with a post-lunch cup of tea.

Sugar rush: Is it even lunch without a cake? Team Society sample the fudge slice and the lemon meringue cake.

The Verdict

This hipster yet unpretentious cafe was a real winner with Team Society.

Easy to order over the phone and pick up in person, it’s the perfect office takeaway lunch.

But it was the fresh and flavoursome homemade food that left a lasting impression.

From Ellie’s deliciously light pizza and Jamie’s mouthwatering Tuna Med sandwich to my falafel-packed toastie and the moist lemon meringue cake, it’s safe to say we will definitely be back.

Cost: £28.30 for a prosciutto fungi pizza, tuna med toasted French baguette and a toastie plus a slice of lemon meringue cake and a fudge slice.

Address: 47 The Green, Aberdeen, AB11 6NY

