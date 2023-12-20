A dream of a day at Norwood Hall

Wedding planning can feel like an exciting but daunting time for many newly engaged couples. For Callie and Barry, it did not have to be. Using Norwood Hall Hotel as their venue, they soon found that the leadup to their big day could be both wonderful and relaxing.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

“We met on Tinder”, says a smiling Callie when asked how she fell in love with her now husband Barry Webb. He continues: “This was back in 2018 and we went on a few dates and it just all felt natural and normal between us so when Callie came back to Aberdeen after visiting her home in Shetland, she left her luggage at mine.” Sharing a glance, Callie laughs and says: “I never left since.”

A modern romance, the twosome soon decided to make it official with Barry getting down on one knee at his love’s favourite beach back in Shetland, St Ninians’s Isle. While Callie comes from further north and Barry hailing from Aberdeen, they both found a home at Norwood Hall Hotel when they started viewing venues after the proposal.

“We knew we were going to know early on and even just driving up to Norwood gave us a good feeling”, Barry says. Once they got inside, they describe how they kept becoming more and more sure. Not only falling in love with the historical interior and of course the grand staircase, both Barry and Callie remember the personal and friendly atmosphere throughout the hotel and staff. “Everyone was smiling and were so nice, you just do not get that everywhere”, he states.

Yet, choosing a venue to host the happiest day of your life is a hard decision. But for this duo it was the support offered by Norwood Hall’s designated wedding team that played a massive part. Callie explains: “You get so much help with suppliers; they are almost handed to you, and you know they will be a good fit for the venue- that was a massive ‘wow’ for us and took out a lot of stress.”

Callie and Barry booked their wedding date at their viewing and soon progress was being made for their July wedding. Once the day came, they both remember the feeling of not having to chase anything up or checking that everything was in place. Callie says: “We just left it in the hands of everybody else and it was perfect!”

Like many couples on the morning of a wedding, there was both excitement and nerves involved. When it was time to walk down the aisle, Callie remembers: “The whole thing was just like a dreamy blur.” As for the groom, he explains and laughs: “It was the best moment of my life, but I was also shaking!” Describing their moment in front of the gathered guests, both Callie and Barry felt like they were in their “own little bubble”.

After the ceremony, the newly-weds snuck off with their photographer to capture a few private moments. “I think that part of the day stands out for me, just us having some time away together”, says Barry. Laughing, Callie continues: “Yes, just us and Jony!” As an established wedding venue, Norwood Hall offers packages featuring some of the Northeast’s amazing suppliers, with Jony from JDyer Photography being the one credited for this couple’s stunning imagery.

Now having said ‘I do’, the couple look forward to their future together and continuing to build a family. Still glowing from speaking about memories from the special day at Norwood Hall, Callie says: “It was all just perfect!” As for Barry, he looks over to his now wife and smiles, concluding with: “Everything was exactly as we pictured it.”

Book your perfect wedding day at Norwood Hall Hotel.