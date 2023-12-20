A dream of a day at Norwood Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A dream of a day at Norwood Hall

How a romantic venue provided the perfect setting for Callie and Barry's wedding.

In partnership with Norwood Hall Hotel
Callie and Barry wed at Norwood Hall
Norwood Hall provided a beautiful backdrop as Callie and Barry said their vows.

Wedding planning can feel like an exciting but daunting time for many newly engaged couples. For Callie and Barry, it did not have to be. Using Norwood Hall Hotel as their venue, they soon found that the leadup to their big day could be both wonderful and relaxing.

“We met on Tinder”, says a smiling Callie when asked how she fell in love with her now husband Barry Webb. He continues: “This was back in 2018 and we went on a few dates and it just all felt natural and normal between us so when Callie came back to Aberdeen after visiting her home in Shetland, she left her luggage at mine.” Sharing a glance, Callie laughs and says: “I never left since.”

A modern romance, the twosome soon decided to make it official with Barry getting down on one knee at his love’s favourite beach back in Shetland, St Ninians’s Isle. While Callie comes from further north and Barry hailing from Aberdeen, they both found a home at Norwood Hall Hotel when they started viewing venues after the proposal.

Couple standing at front of Norwood Hall
Callie and Barry loved the elegance of Norwood Hall.

“We knew we were going to know early on and even just driving up to Norwood gave us a good feeling”, Barry says. Once they got inside, they describe how they kept becoming more and more sure. Not only falling in love with the historical interior and of course the grand staircase, both Barry and Callie remember the personal and friendly atmosphere throughout the hotel and staff. “Everyone was smiling and were so nice, you just do not get that everywhere”, he states.

Yet, choosing a venue to host the happiest day of your life is a hard decision. But for this duo it was the support offered by Norwood Hall’s designated wedding team that played a massive part. Callie explains: “You get so much help with suppliers; they are almost handed to you, and you know they will be a good fit for the venue- that was a massive ‘wow’ for us and took out a lot of stress.”

Callie and Barry during first dance
Callie and Barry’s first dance was one to remember.

Callie and Barry booked their wedding date at their viewing and soon progress was being made for their July wedding. Once the day came, they both remember the feeling of not having to chase anything up or checking that everything was in place. Callie says: “We just left it in the hands of everybody else and it was perfect!”

Like many couples on the morning of a wedding, there was both excitement and nerves involved. When it was time to walk down the aisle, Callie remembers: “The whole thing was just like a dreamy blur.” As for the groom, he explains and laughs: “It was the best moment of my life, but I was also shaking!” Describing their moment in front of the gathered guests, both Callie and Barry felt like they were in their “own little bubble”.

Callie and Barry in grounds of Norwood Hall
The grounds at Norwood Hall offered the perfect setting for the wedding photos.

After the ceremony, the newly-weds snuck off with their photographer to capture a few private moments. “I think that part of the day stands out for me, just us having some time away together”, says Barry. Laughing, Callie continues: “Yes, just us and Jony!” As an established wedding venue, Norwood Hall offers packages featuring some of the Northeast’s amazing suppliers, with Jony from JDyer Photography being the one credited for this couple’s stunning imagery.

Now having said ‘I do’, the couple look forward to their future together and continuing to build a family. Still glowing from speaking about memories from the special day at Norwood Hall, Callie says: “It was all just perfect!” As for Barry, he looks over to his now wife and smiles, concluding with: “Everything was exactly as we pictured it.”

Book your perfect wedding day at Norwood Hall Hotel.

