Looking for a meaningful career? Consider joining the RAF Reserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Society

Looking for a meaningful career? Consider joining the RAF Reserves

The Royal Air Force offers training, role progression, travel opportunities and friendships that will prove to be priceless.

In partnership with the RAF Reserves
Father and son Terry and Joe Cowan standing side by side
Father and son, Terry and Joe say their lives have been changed for the better since joining the RAF Reserves.

Terry and Joe Cowan didn’t plan on joining the Royal Air Force (RAF) Reserves. But join they did and since then, it’s been onwards and upwards for the father and son duo.

Many dream of joining the Royal Air Force (RAF) because they want to fly.

But for Terry Cowan, he found he was able to soar in ways he never expected after signing up.

Terry says: “I joined the RAF back in the 90s. I started pilot training, went solo on jets. Unfortunately, at that time, the RAF had too many pilots in the training system so they were looking for fast jet only.

“As much as I would have loved to have flown fast jets, whilst I had certain skills and aptitudes, I didn’t pass high enough in the training system.”

As a result, Terry was forced to assess what he wanted to do. “I ended up becoming an administrative secretarial officer, which covers a whole raft of skills from accounting to property management to human resources,” he says.

“I also spent a long stint in recruiting in Inverness; I was the senior recruiting officer for the RAF for the whole of the Highlands and loved every second of it. What I did was what I enjoyed and I finished my regular service in 2007,” Terry adds.

“Then an opportunity came up in 2015. I joined the RAF Reserves part time whilst I was working for another bigger, MOD-linked organisation.

“Then in 2019 an opening arose to become the Adjutant for 2622 Squadron. This meant I would be dealing with all the aspects of the work I covered before and make use of my experience as the Media and Communications Officer for RAF Lossiemouth which was my last job during my regular service. I had the experience and array of different skills to offer and grabbed the opportunity. I’m still in the job now and enjoying every minute.”

Terry says he didn’t influence his son, Joe, to follow in his footsteps. But Joe somehow found himself on the same path.

Joe Cowan undergoes training with RAF Reserves
Joe Cowan learned basic military skills when he signed up for the RAF Reserves.

After chatting to some of Terry’s experienced colleagues, Joe made up his mind to join the RAF Reserves.

Joe shares: “It was a good thing to do, especially during the pandemic when university was very much not what it was meant to be for me. So the RAF gave me a lot to do, a lot of really good skills and opportunities. I thought it would be great to get the basic military skills and a deployment under my belt.

“I’ve wanted to do military service and the plan is to go full time quite soon, hopefully. I’m in the application process for that.” Joe is planning to go full time with the Royal Marines.

Life in the RAF

Father and son Terry and Joe Cowan pose together in their RAF uniforms
Terry Cowan (pictured with his son Joe): “When a reservist puts the uniform on, they are part of the RAF family.”

Currently working part time with the RAF Reserves as a regiment gunner, Joe trains to provide force protection to enable air operations, sometimes to defend airfields in the UK and abroad.

Joe says: “I have gone out to Cyprus with the 51 Squadron over Christmas for four months. I was away from mid-November til mid-March so I missed birthdays, Christmas and New Year’s. I think it’s probably harder on the family because for us out there, you’re just doing your job. It’s nice to get away, go to a new place and learn new things.”

On the other hand, Terry as an adjutant looks after the general running of the 2622 Squadron, particularly welfare and HR.

Terry explains: “My job involves making sure that each individual is medically fit and trained to the right level, that we’ve got all the clearances from their employers, making sure all other important issues like passports, dental, eye checks, hearing checks – all of those things are up to date so the level of fitness and preparedness of reservists are the same with the regulars.

“There is a big support network which includes not just the families but also their employers. The reservist has that reassurance so that when they come back from their deployment, their job will still be there.

“When a reservist puts the uniform on, they are part of the RAF family. We then have a duty of care to them and their families. That goes on even when they leave the RAF. They’re looked after because all the services available to any regular servicemen, a reservist is also entitled to.”

The best part of serving in the RAF

For both father and son, the relationships they’ve cultivated are the best part of being with the RAF.

Terry says: “For me, it’s working with people to achieve our common aim, which is to keep the aircraft flying. It’s the teamwork and we’re here in differing roles to look after our interests in as much as our family and our friends in the country. That’s the thing I love about it, the camaraderie.”

Joe has also found it easy to get on with people and has made lifelong friends. But he also wouldn’t trade the experiences he’s had so far. Joe shares: “It’s just opportunities that you wouldn’t get otherwise. I managed to get a place on a helicopter rigger course just because it was something that came up and I jumped on it. It’s amazing.”

Joining the RAF Reserves: a life-changing experience

Terry and Joe both say their lives have been changed by the RAF. They credit the organisation for helping them to believe in themselves and what they can do.

Joe says: “It’s definitely made me more assured I want to do full time military service. It’s definitely given me more of a confidence in certain aspects of my life.”

Terry agrees: “It gave me a greater degree of competence in my own skills. It also expanded my leadership skills.”

Terry adds: “Many of the courses we send people on, many of the skills that we train them in are transferable. For example, first aid and first responder courses. We do defence training so RAF reservists can actually go out and give briefings and presentations to people.

“So when RAF reservists go back to their workplace, they can share those skills and in some cases, they can actually get promoted.”

Advice for people thinking of joining the RAF

Terry and Joe urge everyone to pursue a career in the RAF. They point out, there’s a wide range of roles to match different interests and skills. There are also plenty of opportunities to train, progress, travel and develop lasting relationships.

For Terry, it’s also the perfect way to test if you’re cut out for a military career: “If you’re thinking of joining the military, join the Reserves first. Get a feel for military training, for military life. See if it’s for you before you commit to signing up. It’s a very good way of dipping your toe in the water and then you can decide whether you like it or not enough to join.”

Joe attests: “I’d say definitely go for it because you never know what you’re going to get out of it. You might get a lot out of it. You get out of it what you put in. The opportunities are great and it’s definitely stuff you’re not going to be doing in the civilian world. It’s definitely worth it.”

Visit the RAF’s recruitment web page for more on joining the RAF Reserves. You can also email 2622AUX-Recruiting@mod.gov.uk.

Read more: Father and daughter join RAF Reserves

More from Society

A little boy among christmas tree branches
In photos: Do you remember getting your festive trees from Kirkhill Forest near Aberdeen…
Callie and Barry wed at Norwood Hall
A dream of a day at Norwood Hall
Meallmore's awards ceremony
Your career in care is in safe hands at Meallmore
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Inverness born sculptor Philip Jackson created the Bomber Command Memorial in London. Picture shows; Philip Jackson, Bomber Command Memorial. London/Suffolk. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Inverness-born sculptor faced the wrath of WW2 veterans over his Bomber Command national…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for OTD 1967 PT. Robin Gibb via Shutterstock Picture shows; Featured image for OTD 1967 PT. Robin Gibb via Shutterstock. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; 31/10/2023
On This Day 1967: Bee Gee in train crash and Dundee vows to topple…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for On This Day, Past Times Picture shows; feature image for Past Times. n/a. Supplied by DCT/Roddie Reid Date; 24/08/1970
On This Day 1970: Andy Stewart was being un-PC at His Majesty's, whisky prices…