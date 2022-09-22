Local delicacies are at the heart of Potarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Local delicacies are at the heart of Potarch

By Jamie Wilde
September 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Local fare is put to the fore at Potarch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Local fare is put to the fore at Potarch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Picture this: tall trees shimmying in the breeze, lush greenery all around and a tranquil river trickling gently downstream beneath your feet.

If you enjoy these kinds of majestic views with your coffee morning cup of coffee, then Potarch is undoubtedly the place to be.

Set among the grounds of the Ballogie Estate, the cafe and restaurant is currently run by couple Thomas Ward and Alice Nicol.

Alice Nicol and Thomas Ward. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

A strong local ethos is at the heart of everything they do. From making their own bread to sourcing wild venison from Ballogie Estate, this is a venue that blends cafe style menus with restaurant quality dishes throughout its eye-catching menu.

Its quality coffees and locally sourced drinks are also a star attraction.

Having moved from London to take the reins of Potarch, Thomas and Alice are loving life in the north-east.

Sourdough cinnamon swirl and specialty coffee at Potarch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“I think I was definitely the more enthused out of us both for getting out of London,” Thomas laughs.

“It’s just a beautiful spot.

“There are so many lovely places to walk around here and if you want a hot coffee to go along with it, we’re very happy to provide that.”

A homecoming

Thomas’ past life revolved around music journalism before he set off on a global quest to pursue his newfound passion for coffee.

He lived in Australia and New Zealand before returning to London, where he met Alice by “bribing her with flat whites and brownies” so that she would keep visiting the cafe where he worked at the time.

Outside Potarch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“He still does that!” Alice laughs, and though the north-east of Scotland may be totally new for Thomas, Ballogie has always been at the core of Alice’s life.

“I was born in Aberdeen and actually grew up here on the estate,” Alice explains.

“It’s still family-run and when Thomas and I were living down in London, we were presented with the opportunity to move up to the north-east as the existing managers of Potarch were moving on to new ventures.

“So, I asked Thomas if he would be up for moving to Scotland and running a cafe together.

“Growing up here was really special and it’s such a beautiful place to be. That was a big draw for choosing to work here, as well as being closer to family.”

“We’re really proud of the work that we’re doing here as a team within the local area,” Thomas Ward. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Adapting

All set for their new lives together, the pair planned to get things rolling in July 2020.

However, Covid understandably brought about a few changes to what they had in mind.

“We ended up moving in just two days before lockdown in March,” says Thomas.

Seasonal salad with puy lentils, beetroot, feta, house pickles, toasted seeds and sliced wild venison tenderloin. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“Unfortunately, one of the first things we did was to close the cafe – so that wasn’t quite the plan!

“We’ve faced a lot of challenges like reducing the menu through Covid and balancing costs between what’s going on for everyone economically.

“But we’re here, still standing and adapting to changing circumstances.”

Potarch

Potarch’s harmonious relationship with Ballogie Estate is its USP when it comes to food.

Care and attention using the local produce around them is imperative for Thomas and Alice, who make the most of seasonal lamb and beef from their own farm as well as implementing the estate’s signature wild venison across their menu.

Fish finger sandwich served on a house-made sourdough roll, topped with pickled cucumber, pickled pink onions and tartar sauce. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“It’s a cafe menu, but with some extra interesting plates there to make use of the local produce around us,” says Alice.

“The wild venison we serve is all part of the estate’s conservation plans – we really make that a feature.

“We have trout running through a river not far from us and our cold smoked trout dish has been a big hit.

Root vegetable rösti with cold smoked trout, fried egg and peas whipped with lemon and crème fraîche. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“Our seasonal salads are also great, which we source from Kincardine O’Neil, and we like to use our own skills by making our own sourdough breads and home bakes.

“We’re really blessed with what’s available to us.”

Ballogie wild venison burger topped with cheese, salad leaves, tomato relish and pickles, served with chips. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Stand out coffee

As a former head of coffee for Allpress Espresso back in London, it’s safe to say that Thomas has all bases covered when it comes to making quality coffee at Potarch.

“I must have a degree’s worth of coffee experience, so I’m hoping it’s all rubbing off here!” he laughs.

Latte. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“Our espressos always go down well and the customers are really enjoying the Allpress coffee.

“Moving into winter, I’m keen to work with some more local roasters as I’ve been absolutely blown away by the quality of coffee that can be found in Scotland.

“I’m a big fan of the likes of Cairngorm Coffee and we’re really keen to highlight how great Scottish produce is here.”

Delectable drinks

Showcasing the best of local doesn’t just stop at coffee, however.

Local beers, spirits and ciders can also be enjoyed here and Thomas and Alice like to make the most of it in their food offerings too.

“Lost Orchards apple cider, which is based in Dundee, has gone down really well during the summer,” says Thomas.

Thomas’ passion for coffee shines at Potarch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“Tasting it for the first time this year myself, I’d say it tastes closer to champagne than what it does to cider.

“Harviestoun craft beer has been great, Schiehallion is also popular and we like to use things like Innis & Gunn’s barrel bourbon in our homemade stout cakes.”

‘It’s our home’

The sense of community that Thomas and Alice have fostered at Potarch in a short space of time is palpable.

Their enthusiasm shines through when it comes to talking about what they love most about Potarch.

“[Customers] can really see the care and attention that we’re putting into the cafe and that we’re really enjoying it,” Thomas Ward. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Whether it’s cyclists stopping by mid-route or dog walkers making the most of local scenery, the pair are more than happy to continue welcoming new and familiar faces to what they affectionately call their new “home” in the north-east.

“We’re really proud of the work that we’re doing here as a team within the local area,” says Thomas.

Potarch is set among greenery by the banks of the River Dee. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“It’s gone down so well with customers too – they can really see the care and attention that we’re putting into the cafe and that we’re really enjoying it.

“Meeting people on a daily basis and making them coffee is something I’d happily do all day long.

“It’s definitely the most beautiful venue I’ve ever worked in… it’s our home now.”

A round of questions with Thomas Ward and Alice Nicol of Potarch…

Surf or turf?

Turf. Our home farm is three miles down the road form Potarch.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

An Allpress espresso; sweet, balanced, and complex.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Mainly a range of Speyside whisky. Thomas got very good at making whisky sours and old fashioned in lockdown!

Best tea and biscuit pairing?

Yorkshire tea and a chocolate caramel digestive.

Best sandwich filler?

Sliced wild venison tenderloin. We created a sandwich around it (The Ranger’s Roll) when we started here and it’s been on the menu since.

Any secret tips of the hospitality trade?

Have fun. If you’re having fun, everyone else it too.

Best food and drink pairing?

Coffee and pastry. Our sourdough cinnamon swirls have garnered a reputation.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Water, whisky, wine.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve them?

Hunter S. Thompson, Wild Turkey Bourbon.

www.ballogie-estate.co.uk/potarch-cafe-restaurant

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Tapas worth shouting about is what you'll find at Dos Amigos in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Dos Amigos in Aberdeen brings a slice of sunshine to the north-east
0
Ready to hear about Aberdeen's latest food craze? Picture from Shutterstock.
Talk of the Town: Big Manny’s Burgers are here
0
Passion for vintage fashion: Jo Muir's love of vintage clothes and accessories shines through her business Wardrobe Foxes Vintage. Photos/video all Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.
WATCH: Meet Aberdeen's vintage fashionista who's taking Instagram by storm
0
Coastal Pizza is bringing a taste of Italy to Moray. Pictured is owner Gareth Edwards alongside his wife, Sarah.
Coast to crust: Meet the pizza business infusing margheritas with magical sea air
0
The Society Awards 2022 finalists have now been revealed...
Shortlist revealed for The Society Awards 2022
0
A cuppa and a smile is what you'll find at The Seafront in Macduff.
Macduff cafe brings smiles to the seafront
0
talk of the town
Talk of the Town: A taste of Seoul in Aberdeen
0
Pizza from Cafe Contour
Restaurant review: Society lunch club savours the sweet and savoury delights of Cafe Contour
0
Ferryhill House Hotel
Autumn tastes so good at the Ferryhill House Hotel
0
It's judging time... Judges, from left, Gary McDonald, Sam Robson, Amy Singer, Rebecca Carr, Ellie House, Ros Studd and Adrian Watson.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks