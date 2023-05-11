Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world

Check out incredible before and after photos of this amazing Victorian semi-detached home in Louisville Avenue.

By Rosemary Lowne
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It’s no surprise that the Strand family’s stunning Victorian home caught the eye of TV researchers from BBC One Scotland’s Home of the Year.

An exquisite example of a Granite property restored to its former glory, the three-storey home in Louisville Avenue, just off Anderson Drive, is an Instagram hit.

From Aberdeen and Australia to Japan, over 5,000 people from across the world have watched in awe as Megan Strand and her husband Olav share jaw dropping before and after photos of their huge renovation project.

“We were contacted by Scotland’s Home of Year on Instagram,” says Megan.

“At the time our front living room wasn’t finished and we were still working on the house so we didn’t make the programme.”

Louisville Living

Bursting with decadent décor, vibrant wall art and charming period features, scrolling through the Louisville Living Instagram photo grid is an interior feast for the eyes.

But what really shines through though is how the couple have turned the six-bedroom property into a place where happy memories are made with their three children, Madison, seven, three-year-old Harris and one-year-old Sophie.

“It’s nice to post things to show it as a functional family home,” says Megan.

“It’s not going to be like a showhome all the time, we live here and we’ve got a busy life.”

This image shows the front lounge before it was revamped. Photo supplied by Olav Strand.
The front lounge after it underwent a makeover. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Period charm and character

Describing it as their dream home, the couple, who both work in the oil and gas industry, nearly missed out on buying Louisville Avenue.

“We overlooked this home initially as we had our eyes on somewhere else but at the last minute we decided to visit Louisville,” says Olav.

“As soon as we walked in the door we knew this was the house for us.”

Dating back to 1901, the period property was well maintained but required a facelift.

“The previous owners were an elderly couple who had lived in the home for about 60 odd years and had seven kids,” says Megan.

“Everything was well looked after, it just needed some cosmetic work.”

Perfect for parties

Rolling up their sleeves, the couple relished the chance to breathe new life back into the period property while documenting their progress online.

With property post-traumatic stress from the struggles of adding an extension to their previous home, the couple were relieved that their new home in Louisville Avenue had already been extended.

“The kitchen area had been extended but was split into three rooms so we knocked a couple of partitions down and opened it up so it’s one massive kitchen” says Megan.

“It’s 17 metres long so it’s great for the kids as they can scoot up and down and during lockdown we used it as an exercise circuit.

High ceilings and cornicing

Bringing the outside in with several windows overlooking the beautiful back garden, the modern kitchen rocks an industrial look with dark grey storage cupboards, contrasting cream units and a light grey floor.

“We had our first party in the kitchen area last Saturday with about 20 odd people,” says Olav.

“We thought we might have to use the front room but there was plenty of space for everyone in the kitchen.”

The master bedroom pictured during the revamp. Photo supplied by Olav Strand.
The master bedroom is now stunning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Farrow and Ball

With its mesmerising ceiling, cherub cornicing and huge bay window, the couple instantly fell in love with the front room.

“When we first walked in and saw the ceiling we were sold,” says Megan.

“When it came to the decor, I could not decide on the wall colour.

“We ended up going for a Farrow and Ball paint called Pelt which is like a rich plum colour.”

Olav and Megan Strand, pictured with their eldest child Madison, have put their heart and soul into creating their dream family home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The children’s bedrooms are full of fun.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Decadent details

Exuding opulence, the gothic style room also has complementing herringbone flooring, sumptuous dark velvet sofas bought online from Etsy, a vintage whisky cabinet and bureau from Facebook Marketplace, an original chandelier, artwork created by Megan’s mum Sandra Johnston and a restored traditional fireplace.

“We didn’t want the room to be overpowered by wallpaper as we wanted the ceiling and the cornicing speaks for itself,” says Megan.

Also on the ground floor is a black and white tiled bathroom, family room and a hidden storage cupboard.

Welcome to the jungle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Personal touches

A sweeping staircase leads to the first floor where there is an impressive master bedroom with a marble Jack and Jill en suite/family bathroom with freestanding bath.

Also impressive are the jungle and flower themed children’s rooms which both feature wall panels from Photowall.

“We wanted the kid’s rooms to be fun for them,” says Megan.

Featuring hexagon tiles from Mandarin Stone and interiors from Home Sense, the guest bathroom is also impressive as is the Sex and the City style walk-in wardrobe, both on the third floor.

Megan’s mum Sandra Johnston is an artist so created this striking oil on canvas for their front lounge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
This feature tree piece was a lockdown project for Madison and her mum.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Outside, the blossoming green space is like something straight out of the Secret Garden while the front garden has a frog filled pond and a cherry blossom tree so striking that it inspired Megan to paint her front door with a similar colour – Sulking Room Pink from Farrow and Ball.

Asked what advice they would have for anyone taking on a period property revamp,

Megan says: “I know a lot of people think Victorian houses might be old fashioned but you can keep in line with period features but with a modern twist,” says Megan.

“Shops like Peapod Vintage in Aberdeen has cool little quirky features.”

The garden is blooming beautiful. Photo supplied by Olav Strand.
The Strand family are looking forward to many happy years in their wonderful home. Photo supplied by Olav Strand.

For more information about the Strand family’s property project, check out their Instagram page louisville_living_1901.

