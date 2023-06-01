Katie Reynolds Design: Everything you can – and should – be doing in your garden this June

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie-based interior and garden designer Katie Reynolds shares her tips and some of her recent projects on how to make the most of your garden this month.

It’s June and summer has finally arrived!

Inspired by last week’s Chelsea Flower Show, our thoughts are now turning to our own gardens. You may not have the dream show garden that you aspire to, so what can you do to revitalise it?

Refresh with paint

It’s amazing how a lick of paint can rejuvenate your garden. Now is a great time to paint whilst the weather is dry, and for a moderate cost the garden can really feel transformed.

I recommend painting fences and sheds in a very dark colour to make them disappear. For items that you want to draw the eye to, such as furniture or a summerhouse, you can choose a lighter colour to make them stand out.

Consider the layout

Have a walk around your garden to assess your current layout. Rather than having one big area of lawn or paving, dividing the space into different zones works well.

You could add island beds or make a seating area surrounded by planting to create a secluded spot. This adds interest and makes the space feel bigger as there’s more to look at and discover.

Create impact with plants

When choosing plants, it is much better to keep to a smaller variety and repeat plant them through the beds. This creates rhythm and cohesion rather than having one of everything which can feel disjointed.

We’re all on a budget with the current economic climate, so splitting perennials is a great way to get more plants for free. Whilst it’s generally best to do this in spring or late autumn, primroses can be split now.

Similarly alliums and foxgloves are currently in full bloom – let them self seed to produce a plentiful supply in years to come.

Wildlife

Encourage wildlife into your outdoor space; it’s good for the local ecosystem and will benefit your garden.

Ladybirds will eat aphids, birds will eat slugs, bees and moths will pollinate your plants. Add a bird bath, consider a living fence made of apple trees, have a wild meadow area.

Some good choices for pollinator friendly plants are perennial cornflower (Centaurea montana), common bistort (Persicaria bistorta ‘Superba’) and roses which are all looking great this month.

Setting

If you are embarking on a larger garden makeover this summer, ensure the style of the garden is in keeping with the setting. Use materials and planting that complement the landscape and your house.

For a coastal garden, lots of grasses and sandy-toned gravel works well. A mix of trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials creates a good country vibe in a rural setting. A row of contemporary pots on a city patio adds interest in a small space.

Find out more about Katie Reynolds Design on Instagram and Facebook @katiereynoldsdesign or visit www.katiereynoldsdesign.co.uk.