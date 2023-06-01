Katie Reynolds Design: Everything you can – and should – be doing in your garden this June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Reynolds Design: Everything you can – and should – be doing in your garden this June

A local garden designer is here to give you all her top tips.

By Kate Reynolds
Create a garden haven with Katie Reynolds Design. Image: Katie Reynolds Design
Create a garden haven with Katie Reynolds Design. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

Inverurie-based interior and garden designer Katie Reynolds shares her tips and some of her recent projects on how to make the most of your garden this month.

It’s June and summer has finally arrived!

Inspired by last week’s Chelsea Flower Show, our thoughts are now turning to our own gardens. You may not have the dream show garden that you aspire to, so what can you do to revitalise it?

Refresh with paint

Tip: Painting a fence in a dark colour makes it disappear. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

It’s amazing how a lick of paint can rejuvenate your garden. Now is a great time to paint whilst the weather is dry, and for a moderate cost the garden can really feel transformed.

I recommend painting fences and sheds in a very dark colour to make them disappear. For items that you want to draw the eye to, such as furniture or a summerhouse, you can choose a lighter colour to make them stand out.

Consider the layout

Island beds divide up the lawn and add interest. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

Have a walk around your garden to assess your current layout. Rather than having one big area of lawn or paving, dividing the space into different zones works well.

You could add island beds or make a seating area surrounded by planting to create a secluded spot. This adds interest and makes the space feel bigger as there’s more to look at and discover.

Create impact with plants

Primula denticulata can be divided now to make more plants for free. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

When choosing plants, it is much better to keep to a smaller variety and repeat plant them through the beds. This creates rhythm and cohesion rather than having one of everything which can feel disjointed.

We’re all on a budget with the current economic climate, so splitting perennials is a great way to get more plants for free. Whilst it’s generally best to do this in spring or late autumn, primroses can be split now.

Similarly alliums and foxgloves are currently in full bloom – let them self seed to produce a plentiful supply in years to come.

Wildlife

Roses are great for pollinators. Katie Reynolds Design

Encourage wildlife into your outdoor space; it’s good for the local ecosystem and will benefit your garden.

Ladybirds will eat aphids, birds will eat slugs, bees and moths will pollinate your plants. Add a bird bath, consider a living fence made of apple trees, have a wild meadow area.

Some good choices for pollinator friendly plants are perennial cornflower (Centaurea montana), common bistort (Persicaria bistorta ‘Superba’) and roses which are all looking great this month.

Setting

A coastal garden which is in keeping with its setting. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

If you are embarking on a larger garden makeover this summer, ensure the style of the garden is in keeping with the setting. Use materials and planting that complement the landscape and your house.

For a coastal garden, lots of grasses and sandy-toned gravel works well. A mix of trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials creates a good country vibe in a rural setting. A row of contemporary pots on a city patio adds interest in a small space.

Find out more about Katie Reynolds Design on Instagram and Facebook @katiereynoldsdesign or visit www.katiereynoldsdesign.co.uk.

