Haven’s Treasures creates welcoming hub for crafters in the north-east and beyond

Standing at a chilly craft fair for eight hours at a time is a pretty strong bonding experience.

“It’s brilliant because lots of us know each other,” said Rachel Vass, who has been making and selling her polymer clay jewellery for years.

“We look out for each other, check on each other’s stalls if anyone has to pop away, that kind of thing.”

Rachel built up a group of loyal customers who were keen to get their hands of her jewellery without having to follow her around the country at fairs.

When she found out her sister-in-law was moving her candle shop, she had an idea.

Haven’s Treasures

“My sister-in-law was in the current premises – Sophie from Sofasoy Candles – and she was moving two doors down,” said Rachel.

“When I knew she was moving I had a think. I had made so many friends from doing craft fairs and that kind of thing so I thought it might work.”

Just six weeks later, on April 7, Rachel opened Haven’s Treasures at 4 Arbuthnott Place with her husband, Euan, by her side.

“I thought if I just had my own stuff in the shop it would maybe be too niche and I wanted to draw more people in,” said Rachel.

“With single people crafting, you can’t often make enough to compete with big companies or go wholesale because the margins just aren’t there for handmade goods.

“When I was speaking to others I thought we could do something to all help each other, create a community of crafters in the shop.”

Treasure trove

The shop is aptly named, because it really is a treasure trove of handmade goods.

Rachel said: “We’ve got everything you can think of.

“We have pottery, coasters, paintings, crocheted items, a Japanese maker from Aberdeen who makes earrings and cosmetics bags from traditional fabrics, sweets, shortbread and marshmallows made in Stonehaven, postcards, magnets, all the usual gift stuff but handmade.

“There’s jewellery, embroidery, mugs, clocks, decorated oyster shells with local scenes on, soaps, candles, loads.”

She added: “The shop has a few gift bits I’ve sourced elsewhere, but I’d say about 80% is handmade in Scotland with as many makers from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as I could find.

“When crafters have new stuff in the shop they post about it and then people who know them come in and they discover other things and new crafters.”

When it comes to the items flying off the shelves, people can’t resist a sweet treat.

“I haven’t got a crafter who hasn’t sold stuff or had a good reception,” said Rachel.

“People really like the pottery and food like the marshmallows and shortbread.

“If I go into a shop, even if I don’t buy anything big I know I’m drawn to food, you can always eat something.”

Crafty community

The local community has welcomed Haven’s Treasures with open arms.

“The Stonehaven community has been brilliant, coming to check us out and support us, local businesses taking flyers and directing people so they can find us,” said Rachel.

“We’re not in the centre so I think it’s a bit of word of mouth spreading that we are there. It’s a good location because we’re next to a coffee shop and there’s Sofasoy Candles so there’s three of us in a row on this little street.

“It’s beginning to feel like there’s stuff going on here to make people come along.”

She added: “It’s nice for locals coming into the shop that we are able to say to them ‘that pottery was made by Lana, she lives in Stonehaven, she’s got a little kiln in the bottom of her garden.’

“People like to know where their money is going, especially now when times are hard. If you’re buying a gift for someone or for yourself, it’s nice to be able to say those things.”

Rollercoaster ride

The future looks bright for Haven’s Treasures as the busy tourist season rolls in.

Rachel said: “We’re happy as we are, although the shop is small I feel like it’s the perfect size for us starting out. There’s that risk and reward balance, not too much stress for the level we’re at just now.”

Not even two months after opening, Rachel’s life has changed dramatically, but it’s a change she is happy about.

“It has gone a lot better than expected, because I just didn’t really know what would happen, especially because it’s still early in the year and season,” she said.

“It’s a lot harder work than I expected as well, having the tie of having to be open five days a week and be there for certain times, that has been a big adjustment. But my husband especially loves being in the shop, he’s a chatty individual. That frees me up for speaking to the crafters, finding new things, making my own jewellery for the shop.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster but it has been great.”

Find out more about Haven’s Treasures at @havenstreasuresgiftshop on Facebook and Instagram.