Ronnie Watt, Milltimber’s ‘master of masters’, karate instructor for more than 60 years

Humanity, integrity, perseverance and mutual respect.

These are the values which have characterised Scottish Samurai Ronnie Watt’s life, and which he’s passed on to countless others.

He’s known in the north-east not just as ‘the karate man’ but as a local hero and a legend.

None of these accolades really come close to capturing the essence and achievements of the modest 77 year old Milltimber man.

He has a wheen of prestigious awards ranging from an OBE for services to karate, to the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun with Gold and Silver Rays.

He’s one of very few Scots to be awarded this high honour from Japan, for his outstanding contribution to karate and his commitment to strengthening the relationship between Scotland and Japan.

In his beloved sport, Ronnie is a Scottish Master of Shotokan karate, and has reached the rare heights of 10th Dan Meijin, ‘master of masters’ the highest award bestowed by the World Martial Arts Association and International Karate Do Shihankai.

He’s passed his mastery of karate on to more than 20,000 students in his 60-year instructing career, including teaching 3000 Black Belts as high as 8th Dan.

But none of this would have happened if Ronnie hadn’t had a serious accident when he was 16.

Having left school, he embarked on life with the desire to become an engineer, but fate had other plans for him.

He had started work in an engineering firm when he had a serious accident and nearly lost his left leg.

It was a year before he would return to work in light engineering, but something had taken root in his mind, inspired by the up-and-coming Sixties icon, Sean Connery.

He said: “I really missed the regular sports activities we had at school.

“At this time the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger came out where Sean Connery 007 defeated the Asian martial arts master, Odd Job.

“I thought, ‘This is for me’ and enrolled in the Budokai Karate club, the first karate club in Aberdeen.

“This was in 1965 when it was only three months old.”

Ronnie didn’t let his injured leg hold him back.

He quickly achieved a Black Belt and opened his own professional karate club in 1969.

His personal achievements in the sport continued to soar, and he went to Japan with a British Shotokan team in 1975 and won the British Open in 1985.

“As a young man in hospital I would never have contemplated competing at world championships, also later running world championships, being made a member of the world martial arts hall of fame and receiving the OBE from Queen Elizabeth.

“I was so proud when Her Majesty said: ‘You do great work with children’.”

30 years ago, Ronnie established the Order of the Scottish Samurai, an awarding body recognising excellence, character and respect in line with the ancient spirit of budo, the mental and spiritual training systems used by the Samurai.

The Milltimber-based Order of the Scottish Samurai (OSS) has now created more than 350 Samurai in Scotland, Japan and worldwide.

The order celebrated its 30th anniversary in March with a glittering evening at Broomhall House, family seat of the Earls of Elgin, a family which also has significant links with Japan.

Ronnie said: “Someone asked the very good question, what have the samurais to do with Scotland?

“People in the north-east will tell you exactly what the connection is.

“Thomas Blake Glover from Fraserburgh who is celebrated in Japan for his life’s work there, becoming known as the Scottish Samurai.”

The Scottish Samurai Shogun Award recognises those who have made a pre-eminent contribution in any area of activity, whether it is locally, nationally, or internationally.

Their work must be recognised as both inspirational and significant, as well as demonstrating sustained commitment and leadership.

Awardees include Consul General of Japan in Edinburgh Hajime Kitaoka, Lord Charles Bruce of the Clan Bruce, Alice Enders, Joanna Lumley, Compton Ross, Tommy Dreelan (Celtic Speed), Billy Connolly, Frank Gilfeather, Sir Ian Wood and the late Alex Salmond.

Fundraising is an important part of the work of OSS, and locally members have worked recently with the Ploughman Pub in Peterculter to fund a defibrillator.

Ronnie also regularly runs classes teaching women self-defence techniques, something he passionately believes in.

Sometimes things can’t get any better, especially where Bond, James Bond, is involved.

Ronnie said: “When I ran the world championship in Aberdeen with over 600 Black Belts from 38 countries, I was congratulated by Sean Connery, the best ever 007.

“Who would have thought after my 007 inspiration that I would be congratulated by Sean Connery himself?”

Ronnie regularly interacts with young people to pass on hard-earned words of wisdom.

He told pupils at RGC recently: “I remember so vividly not passing my 5th dan, the peak of fighting ability.

“I picked myself up and after two years of extra hard training, I went back again and passed with the approval of five Japanese grand masters.

Karate rules to live by

“All we can do is learn from our mistakes to further achieve and develop our full potential.

“Seek perfection of character, refrain from violent behaviour, put endeavour into everything, respect others and be faithful.

“Be your own person, not swayed by others in a direction not true to yourself.”