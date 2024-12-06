A great escape: 5 Scottish winter break ideas

Crisp frosty mornings, snow capped mountains, and possibly a wee dram at the end of the day to warm your cockles, a winter break in Scotland is both relaxing and invigorating all at once.

The festive period can be a busy time, and sometimes a break away can be the perfect excuse to relax. Whether in the run-up to Christmas and New Year, or as something to look forward once the party season has passed, here’s five ideas for a wonderful winter break in Scotland.

1. Sweet Donside Cabins & Sweetheart Cottage

Sweet Donside Cabins and Sweetheart Cottage is an idyllic retreat in rural Scotland. There’s five magical self-catering solutions to choose from, of which four are dog-friendly, and each one is perfect for holidays for two, romantic weekends away or even solo travellers.

Sweet Donside Cabins and Sweetheart Cottage are situated in Strathdon, in a remote area of the beautiful Cairngorms National Park. Located next to the village of Bellabeg, you’ll be surrounded by romantic beauty and be knee-deep in history throughout your holiday. Plus, the central location means there are lots of visitor attractions all less than an hour away by car. There’s plenty to see and do when you come and stay. You can go on whisky trails galore, visit Pictish stones, see an abundance of wildlife and choose from a fantastic selection of outdoor sports and hot tubs (including skiing).

Book your stay and enjoy the beauty of the Cairngorms National Park this winter.

2. Braemar Lodge

The self-catering log cabins at Braemar Lodge are situated in heart of the Cairngorms. Each log cabin is furnished to a high standard with a spacious open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, and large French windows and a covered veranda. All are double-glazed and fully insulated for year-round use.

Extremely comfortable, the one and three bedroom log cabins have been awarded a Scottish Tourist Board 3* rating. They are perfect for families, or for those who want the independence of self-catering. All the cabins are fully equipped for disabled guests who require wheelchair access.

Linen and towels are provide, and kitchens are equipped with all usual appliances including air fryer and coffee pod machine.

Enjoy a break away and book a cosy log cabin in the beautiful Cairngorms this winter.

3. ACDC Glamping

ACDC Luxury Glamping & Camping Resort is a family-owned and run business with a variety of accommodation options. Accommodation includes The Pod that sleeps three, The Cabin that sleeps four and The Teepee that sleeps five, while The Shepherds Hut with wood fired hot tub sleeps two and The Yurt with wood fired hot tub sleeps four.

The resort has two children’s play areas, a games room, and two community rooms. It also has a large outdoor seating area with a fire pit. It is the perfect place to stay whether it’s for one night or one week. Located in the outskirts of New Aberdour village, it is set in the spectacular Scottish countryside with 360-degree views of the surrounding area and within walking distance to New Aberdour Beach, one of Aberdeenshire’s most beautiful locations.

Included in the price of your stay is tea, coffee and biscuits, all linen, towels, and toiletries. You will also receive a complimentary basket of logs per accommodation and extra are £4.50 per basket thereafter.

Campervans welcome at £28 a night inclusive of waste disposal and topping up of water. Tent pitches are £12 per night with a surcharge of £8 per additional person. Power, water, and disposal point are available. Caravans are welcome too! The camping area Community Room has a fully functional kitchen with a variety of seating areas, toilets, a shower room, a TV, outdoor patio and a firepit adjoined to the games room.

Book your glamping or camping stay close to New Aberdour Beach.

4. Grampian Campervan Hire

Explore Scotland in a fully equipped campervan from Grampian Campervan Hire.

Located by Kennethmont near Huntly in Aberdeenshire, Grampian Campervan Hire offers a fleet of well maintained, comfortable and fully equipped campervans for hire.

Grampian Campervan Hire now offer a convenient booking system for renting its campervans. To reserve your campervan, simply use the online booking system. If you’d like to book a campervan last minute, just contact them! Even when the booking system is showing grey they might have a few campervans available. Gift vouchers available offering the perfect gift experience.

Get in touch to book your winter campervan adventure.

5. The Fife Arms

The Fife Arms is a two Michelin Keys awarded Victorian coaching inn situated within the magnificent Cairngorms National Park. The hotel is in the heart of the historic village of Braemar, on the edge of Aberdeenshire, making it the perfect destination for a local staycation.

Throughout the winter months you can enjoy a midweek getaway with a one-night stay, a delicious meal in the iconic pub, The Flying Stag, and a sumptuous locally sourced Scottish breakfast served in the magnificent Clunie Dining Room.

Upon arrival, you will check in to one of the 46 individually decorated rooms and suites each celebrating the rich history and stories of Braemar. Spend the afternoon exploring the breathtaking local landscape before relaxing with cosy fireside moments in the Drawing Room or in our Albamhor Treatment Rooms with a massage or facial.

Guests are also invited to discover the incredible collection of over 14,000 pieces of art, which includes portraits by Picasso and Man Ray, and join the complimentary guided art tour which is held daily at 4pm. In the evening, after some hearty Scottish scran at The Flying Stag, unwind in one of the bars and recount the tales of your day’s discoveries. The perfect way to recharge after the festive period!

Discover all the details of the winter special offer and place a booking.