Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vintage-mad football shirt seller launches in Trinity Centre after quitting day job

Kids' shirts are available from only £5.

By Chris Cromar
Grant Freestone.
Corner Flag Vintage owner Grant Freestone has taken up residency in the Trinity Centre until Christmas. Image: Corner Flag Vintage.

A football shirt seller who quit his day job “a couple of months ago” has set up a pop-up store at Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre.

Grant Freestone spent 10 years working in the oil and gas industry but has now decided to make his passion his full-time gig.

The 33-year-old saw a “gap in the market” in the Granite City for football jerseys and set up Corner Flag Vintage (CFV).

As well as shirts, he sells other memorabilia from the beautiful game, including match programmes.

He started a pop-up shop at the Union Street shopping centre at weekends at the start of the year and it has “snowballed” from there.

Aberdeen shirts and track jacket.
Corner Flag Vintage sells shirts from teams all over the world, including Aberdeen FC. Image: Corner Flag Vintage.

Corner Flag Vintage open until Christmas Eve

And north-east football fans will be glad to hear that his array of shirts, which includes clubs from home and abroad, as well as international teams, will be available at the shopping centre until Christmas Eve.

“I try to give a really good mix and things that aren’t readily available in Aberdeen,” Mr Freestone said.

He added: “I’ve got teams from Germany, France, I have South American tops, a nice range of everything.”

Grant Freestone.
Mr Freestone, seen here wearing a Denmark jersey, is now a full-time football shirt and memorabilia seller. Image: DC Thomson.

With football shirts becoming ever more popular in recent years and them becoming more and more of a fashion statement, the Arsenal fan thinks there is a real “nostalgia aspect” to football shirts too.

“It takes you back to a time you remember as a kid when you first started getting into football,” Mr Freestone said.

Chris Cromar
Press and Journal reporter Chris Cromar – wearing a “Haaland 9” Norway shirt – was impressed with the choice on offer. Image: DC Thomson.

But faced with stiff competition from elsewhere in the UK including  Manchester-based Classic Football Shirts – how can Corner Flag Vintage compete?

The owner thinks it is simple. A better experience buying in person than by clicking a button.

‘So much better’ buying a football shirt in person

“It’s nice to buy a shirt online, but it’s so much better popping in person.

“Having a look, seeing the details that you don’t necessarily see online.

He also says his prices are “reasonable”, especially compared to online rivals.

Kids’ shirts are available from just £5. Grant said: “There really is something to kit out all the family this Christmas.”

The Trinity Centre.
The Trinity Centre has welcomed the pop-up football shirt shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Posting on Facebook, welcoming Corner Flag Vintage’s arrival, the Trinity Centre said: “We are absolutely buzzing to have Corner Flag Vintage in the centre right through till Christmas, who is absolutely smashing it after going full time in the vintage game.

“CFV is filling the vintage, casual and memorabilia sized gap in Aberdeen and we are loving having him here in the centre, even just hearing some of the stories and memories people have when buying from Corner Flag Vintage is just class.

“We can’t wait to see what’s ahead for this small business. Go on saaaan.”

