Five reasons to use an independent travel advisor

There is no denying the cost of holidays has risen in the past few years. When you want to book some much needed time away with your partner, family or friends, it can feel like your options are rather limited.

You can either take your chances and book through a large chain travel agent or spend endless hours online to piece together flights and accommodation to fit your dates and budget.

However, there is another option, and not only does it take the stress, risk and time out of finding and booking your perfect holiday, it can save you money too.

Andy Cromar is an independent travel advisor with Your Endless Travel. He’s based in Laurencekirk and has over 29 years of experience working in the travel industry. Andy says people are often surprised at the level of service and significant savings he can offer his clients.

From suggesting destinations and arranging holidays for your budget (with flights from Scotland), to creating easy-to-follow itineraries and sharing expert knowledge to help you get the most out of your holiday, an independent travel advisor offers a level of service unmatched by larger travel agencies.

The benefits of using an independent travel advisor

We spoke to Andy to find out why using an independent travel advisor isn’t an extravagance for the wealthy. It’s the perfect way to make the most of your time and money when booking your holidays.

Andy told us more. He said: “I create tailor made holidays for clients, taking time to get to know you and exactly what you want from your time away. People are often surprised at the prices I can offer.

“You don’t pay anything extra when you book through me, in fact often when you compare my prices with the likes of Jet2, a like-for-like holiday can cost less with me. And with cruises for example, often deals I have access to are better than what you can get online.”

Holidays with flights from Scotland

As an independent travel advisor Andy has the flexibility to build your perfect package, and that includes using flights from Scottish airports. He told us more: “Many of the flights for holidays you see online are from English airports, so then you need to add on connecting flights.

“I specialise in building your holiday with flights from Scottish airports like Aberdeen and Inverness already included. The price you get from me is the price you will pay, there are no hidden costs.

“There is often lots of small print involved when you book a package holiday– and let’s be honest, who really reads the small print? But I offer total transparency with every aspect of your holiday, there’s nothing hidden in the small print!”

Personal service and bespoke packages

Need ideas and inspiration for your dream holiday? As Andy takes time to get to know you, he can use his experience and knowledge to create your perfect package. Whether that’s lounging by a pool or something a little more active or cultural.

“People are a bit more adventurous when it comes to holidays now,” said Andy. “They don’t always want something that’s run-of-the mill. I can advise on options and destinations that make the most of their money and give them the experience they’re seeking.”

Any holiday is a financial investment, and you need to know your money and wellbeing are protected. That can be the difference between booking flights and accommodation online yourself and using a professional like Andy.

ATOL protected and insured

Every holiday Andy arranges is ATOL protected and insured against supplier or airline failure. Everything is safeguarded for you.

Andy advised: “Of course, people can go online and book flights and accommodation. But my question would always be, what would you do if things go wrong? I get calls from people who have booked flights and accommodation themselves, but when things go wrong they call me to sort it out for them. But I’m afraid unless you’ve booked your holiday with me that’s not something I can do!

“When I arrange your holiday, from the moment you book until the time you come home, I look after you every step of the way. I keep you up to date with everything and help with any problems – 24/7 if need be.”

He added: “What a lot of people don’t realise, is that travel agents like myself don’t get paid until the client is home from their holiday.” Indeed, the money paid for the holiday is held safely in trust to pay suppliers as and when required.

The bottom line is, it is Andy’s top priority is to ensure your holiday is as enjoyable as possible.

So, when thinking about your next holiday, remove the hard work and stress and see what Andy can do for you. You might be pleasantly surprised at just where it could take you!

Contact Andy at Your Endless Travel for expert advice and guidance on your next holiday.