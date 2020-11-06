Aberdeen theatre planning for 2021 with two major shows announced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Theatre bosses are hopeful that fans can look forward to some colourful new shows in Aberdeen when such events can take place next year.

Audiences will be invited to “do the Time Warp again” next summer when the Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to His Majesty’s Theatre from June 21-26.

A new musical celebrating the lives and careers of The Osmonds will also be coming to the theatre from September 28-October 2.

The show will tell the true story of the five brothers from Utah, and comes a few years after Jimmy Osmond starred as a pantomime villain at the same venue.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “Whether you can’t wait to do the Time Warp again with Frank n Furter and the gang, or enjoy some good clean fun with The Osmonds musical, you can be sure HMT will be buzzing with energy and fun for both of these shows.”

Tickets for both of these shows will be on general sale on Wednesday at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com