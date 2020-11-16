Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: Six more deaths recorded in Scotland as first minister confirms 717 new cases
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Surge in SNP votes will push Westminster into referendum, says depute leader
-
Thai this out for starters: Reviewing one of Scotland’s newest at-home dining experiences
-
Can you help? Police seek witnesses to two separate hit-and-run incidents in Highlands
-
SNP pledges free breakfast and lunch for primary pupils all year round
-
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Three deaths recorded in Aberdeen as 69 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours across north and north-east
-
Stuart Kettlewell says Ross County must improve split-second decision making to lower penalty count