Aberdeen man Jack Campbell gets ready for December Daily Dash to help Dee View Court

Jack Campbell might be in his eighth decade and relies on a walking aid to take any steps.

But the Aberdeen man has pledged to participate in a new event to help raise funds for Sue Ryder Dee View Court in the Granite City.

Mr Campbell, 73, intends to walk 5K every day next month by taking part in the December Daily Dash, in support of the care centre in Kincorth.

Despite being diagnosed with Post-Polio Syndrome and Spinal Stenosis, he will be involved in the challenge, which calls on the public to run, jog or walk 5k a day, to boost the centre which delivers expert care to people with neurological conditions and acquired brain injuries.

Through his association with Aberdeen St Fittick’s Rotary Club, Mr Campbell has formed a close connection with Dee View Court in the last 18 years and has been impressed by the vital support it provides to people living with Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s and multiple sclerosis, in addition to those with acquired brain injuries.

He and his wife, Anne are dusting off their trainers to provide necessary equipment for the centre, such as virtual reality head-sets, that can help reduce pain or anxiety and improve a client’s mood or behavioural problems.

He said: “Having seen the fabulous work that Sue Ryder does here in Aberdeen and elsewhere, my wife and I wanted to do something constructive in a bid to assist Dee View Court.

“Now that I have mobility problems myself, I realise how fortunate I am in comparison to the residents of the centre. We feel that we really want to bring just a little joy into the lives of people who deserve so much more out of life. That’s why I want to do the December Daily Dash.”

The centre’s director, Valerie Maxwell, said: “December can be an incredibly difficult month for many and this is a great way to clear your head and manage your mental wellbeing whilst raising money for an incredible cause.

“I am absolutely in awe of Jack, who, despite his own physical challenges, is pledging to walk 5K daily to help create the best environment for our clients to thrive in their everyday lives, therapy sessions and social activities.”

Further information is available at decemberdailydash.com If you would like to support Jack’s challenge, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-and-anne-december-daily-dash