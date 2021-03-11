Regional Breakdown: One new Covid death recorded in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

One person has died with coronavirus in the Highlands in the past 24 hours, according to the latest statistics from the Scottish Government.

However, NHS Highland recorded only eight new cases of the virus, the second-lowest daily total in the past month.

The number of people in NHS Highland hospitals with Covid-19 is 15, roughly consistent with the level it has been at for the past week.

The number in north-east hospitals, however, has reached its lowest point in five months.

There were 15 people with coronavirus being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals yesterday, the lowest number since October 12.

However, NHS Grampian recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the largest daily increase in more than a fortnight.

The government’s statistics show that the last time the daily total exceeded 40 was February 24.

The Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney did not record any new cases between them.

Across Scotland, 591 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the second highest increase in the past two weeks after yesterday’s total of 691.

There was positive news from Scottish hospitals, though, as the total number of Covid patients also reached its lowest point in almost five months – with the same being true of numbers in the country’s intensive care units.

There were 556 people being treated with Covid in Scottish hospitals yesterday, of whom 42 were in intensive care.

Both of those numbers are lower than they have been at any point since October 13.

The country’s test positivity rate yesterday was 2.5%, the joint-lowest percentage since October 18 and part of a clear downward trend.

Turning to the vaccination roll-out, 16,642 people were given their first dose, which is down from yesterday’s figure.

This brings the total number across Scotland who have received their first dose to 1,825,800.

Meanwhile, 8,673 received their second dose, also slightly down from yesterday.

This brings the number of people who have been fully inoculated in Scotland to 141,433.

Read more here