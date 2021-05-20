Regional breakdown: Scotland records highest number of new Covid cases since March

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded its highest daily number of new Covid cases since the end of March, according to the latest statistics from the Scottish Government.

The figures show 432 new cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, the single highest number since 542 were reported on March 31.

The bulk of the new cases were focused in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, where more than 200 cases were recorded for the first time in more than two months, and Lothian, which had its highest number of cases since April 1 with 65.

No spike in Grampian

Such a spike in cases was not recorded by NHS Grampian, with 10 cases today down from 20 yesterday.

Of those 10 cases, seven were in Aberdeenshire and three were in Aberdeen City.

There are eight patients with Covid being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals, however, which is up from five yesterday.

NHS Highland continues to keep its case count low, with just three recorded in the past 24 hours – none of which were in the Highland Council area.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles have all recorded new cases in the past week – their first in a number of weeks – but none of the three reported any cases today.

No new deaths in Scotland for six days

Across Scotland, no new deaths of people with Covid were reported in the past 24 hours, making today the sixth consecutive day without any virus deaths in the country.

Yesterday, there were 83 people in Scottish hospitals with the coronavirus, up five from the day before.

Five of those patients were being treated in intensive care.

Around the country, 37,684 people received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the past day, which is the highest daily figure since May 1.

Meanwhile, 12,265 people were given their first dose of the vaccine.

