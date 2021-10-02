Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021
News

Scotland records more than 2,500 Covid cases overnight

By Ellie Milne
October 2, 2021, 3:02 pm Updated: October 2, 2021, 3:08 pm
More than 86% of over 18s in Scotland are now fully vaccinated

A further 2,515 positive Covid cases have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest government data, there have been 17 more deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 8,665.

NHS Grampian, NHS Highland and NHS Orkney each recorded one death.

There are currently 965 people in hospital with the virus which is a decrease of 18 on yesterday’s figure.

Of those, there are 66 people in intensive care.

In the past seven days, the highest number of cases have been recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, followed by NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 257 new cases overnight, with 134 in Aberdeenshire, 74 in Aberdeen City and 49 in Moray.

On Friday, NHS Western Isles confirmed that 13 people are being treated for Covid after an outbreak at the Dun Eisdean care home in Stornoway.

The health board has reported a further 16 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere in the north, there are two more positive cases in Shetland and none in Orkney.

NHS Highland has recorded 113 new cases with 73 in the Highlands and 40 in Argyll and Bute.

Due to a “very small number” of Covid cases, Ward 4C at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has suspended visiting and new admissions.

Vaccine roll-out

Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

The vaccine uptake in Scotland continues to rise with a further 5,512 people receiving their first dose yesterday.

This brings the total to 4,199,724.

A total of 2,749 people received their second dose bringing the total of fully vaccinated people in the country to 3,843,000 – 86.3% of the adult population.

The Scottish vaccine passport scheme came into effect on Friday, so the majority of people will now need to show proof of vaccination to attend large scale events or nightclubs.

However, large numbers have been reporting problems with the app since its launch.

