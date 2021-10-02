Scotland records more than 2,500 Covid cases overnight

A further 2,515 positive Covid cases have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest government data, there have been 17 more deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 8,665.

NHS Grampian, NHS Highland and NHS Orkney each recorded one death.

There are currently 965 people in hospital with the virus which is a decrease of 18 on yesterday’s figure.

Of those, there are 66 people in intensive care.

In the past seven days, the highest number of cases have been recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, followed by NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 257 new cases overnight, with 134 in Aberdeenshire, 74 in Aberdeen City and 49 in Moray.

On Friday, NHS Western Isles confirmed that 13 people are being treated for Covid after an outbreak at the Dun Eisdean care home in Stornoway.

The health board has reported a further 16 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere in the north, there are two more positive cases in Shetland and none in Orkney.

NHS Highland has recorded 113 new cases with 73 in the Highlands and 40 in Argyll and Bute.

Due to a “very small number” of Covid cases, Ward 4C at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has suspended visiting and new admissions.

Vaccine roll-out

The vaccine uptake in Scotland continues to rise with a further 5,512 people receiving their first dose yesterday.

This brings the total to 4,199,724.

A total of 2,749 people received their second dose bringing the total of fully vaccinated people in the country to 3,843,000 – 86.3% of the adult population.

The Scottish vaccine passport scheme came into effect on Friday, so the majority of people will now need to show proof of vaccination to attend large scale events or nightclubs.

However, large numbers have been reporting problems with the app since its launch.