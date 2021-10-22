SPONSORED: Right on your doorstep – 6 businesses to support in Inverurie

From restaurants to outdoor clothing, here are six Inverurie businesses to discover.

There’s no need to go further afield when everything you could need is right on your doorstep!

Take Inverurie. It’s home to many businesses across varied industries.

Whether you’re looking for a new lawn mower or the perfect way to celebrate Christmas, there’s sure to be a nearby expert in Inverurie to help.

Here are six businesses to check out – follow the links to learn more about what they offer.

Enjoy a Christmas party night from Thainstone Events

Thainstone Events is a professional, multi-skilled event management company based at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Its part of ANM Group, Scotland’s leading farming co-operative.

Home to the Thainstone Exchange, one of North East’s largest multi-purpose event venues, the Thainstone Event team delivers an exciting programme of events including concerts, dinner dances, fayres, festivals and more.

Throughout December, the team is hosting five spectacular Christmas party nights.

Each evening includes a live band and/or disco and a 3-course meal.

With limited availability, book early to avoid disappointment. Contact the team on 01467 623867 or email events@anmgroup.co.uk.

Find out more about Christmas party nights and celebrating with Thainstone Events.

Get geared up to explore the outdoors at Craigdon Mountain Sports

Craigdon Mountain Sports are your local outdoor and ski specialists. Its stores specialize in walking boot fittings.

The expert staff are trained to find the best fit for your feet and to help you with your foot health.

You’ll also be able to shop a huge range of ski equipment. Plus, the award-winning ski boot fitters will help you find the perfect fit, backed up by a boot fit guarantee.

The clothing range on offer is picked for local conditions, on hill and off, from the best brands, giving you comfort and confidence when outdoors.

Shop with Craigdon in-store in Inverurie (61-65 High Street).

Check out the Craigdon Mountain Sports range online ahead of your visit.

Enjoy locally sourced cuisine at Porterhouse Thainstone

Situated in the heart of Aberdeenshire, Porterhouse (part of ANM Group) is proud to serve locally sourced cuisine, showcasing only the finest food from the North East of Scotland.

The award-winning restaurant is named after the cut of steak famous for its flavour and special qualities.

Preparing and serving flavoursome steak is the restaurant’s passion, whatever your preferred cut may be.

Whether it is a juicy fillet, a succulent sirloin, a ribeye or a Chateaubriand for two, the chefs treat the top-quality steaks with the care and respect they deserve.

You can make your reservation by calling 01467 623899 or book a table at Porterhouse online.

Find your perfect fit at Katsize Lingerie by Tamara in Inverurie

Katsize Lingerie by Tamara’s professional bra fitting service and lingerie shop stocks inclusive size ranges tailored for all bodies, including teen, bridal and mastectomy.

Located on 67 High St, Inverurie, Katsize is a personal, welcoming and uplifting environment for women. It operates on individual appointments to fit anyone, no matter their size or situation.

Most importantly, the ethos is to embrace bodies in every shape.

This is reflected in Katsize’s only rule: you will not criticise yourself in this space.

Improving the way women shop for undergarments, Tamara inspires confidence and self-worth in an inclusive and judgement free space.

Book an appointment or shop online at Katsize Lingerie by Tamara.

Purchase vehicles with Thainstone Specialist Auction (TSA)

Thainstone Specialist Auctions (part of ANM Group) is highly experienced in offering professional and detailed valuation, sales and appraisal services across mainland UK.

Whether you are looking to move on a vehicle within its fortnightly sales or to maximise the value of multiple assets, the TSA team can help.

The team works with clients to customise services. Whether it is an on-site auction at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, or an off-site sale at a business premises, TSA can tailor to any needs.

Regular sales include a fortnightly vehicle sale and monthly agricultural machinery and plant equipment sale.

Check out the Thainstone Specialist Auctions website to find out more.

Shop all things groundcare at Balgownie Ltd

Based in the North East, Balgownie Ltd has been serving agricultural, construction, groundcare and domestic customers for over 100 years.

Its groundcare suppliers offer a range for professional and domestic customers.

Suppliers include Iseki compact-tractors and mowers, Bobcat zero-turn mowers, Honda mowers, strimmers, Stihl mowers, chainsaws, strimmers, hedge trimmers, Toro & Hayter mowers and equipment, as well as Atco mowers.

Also, you’ll find a range of battery-operated equipment and robotic mowers from Stihl, Honda, AMS and Toro.

Agri suppliers include McCormick tractors, Abbey, Bomford, Marshall trailers, Bobcat and Doosan.

Meanwhile Construction suppliers include Doosan, Bobcat, Mecalac, Messersi, Engcon, Bomag, MBW, Belle, Winget and Top-con, offering heavy and mini excavators, loading shovels, articulated dump trucks and forklift trucks.

Balgownie can also supply the full range of Ifor Williams trailers, including livestock, commercial, general purpose, tipping, box van, car transporter and domestic trailers.

There are two Balgownie depots – one in Markethill, Turriff and another in Thainstone Business Park, Inverurie. Call 01467 621493 to speak directly to the Inverurie depot.

Find out more about what’s on offer at Balgownie.