Regional breakdown: Cases across Scotland rise for the third day

By Kirstin Tait
July 30, 2021, 1:31 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The latest government data shows a further increase in positive Covid cases across Scotland, with another 1,456 recorded.

That’s 58 more cases than Thursday’s figure of 1,398 cases.

It means it is the third day in a row cases have risen, after a rise of 219 on Wednesday’s figure of 1,179.

And, following a three day streak of the lowest daily test positivity rate since June 19, the number has jumped back up to 6.2%.

It means that of the 25,990 new tests for Covid-19 across Scotland – 6.2% of them were positive.

Of the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 100 were from NHS Grampian.

There were 62 reported in Aberdeen City, 27 in Aberdeenshire and 10 in Moray.

Two people from Moray have also died. In total, six deaths have been reported since yesterday.

Across Scotland, the number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has decreased slightly to 474, while 60 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,007,577 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,162,662 have also received their second.

You can track the progress of the vaccinations with our special tool.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

