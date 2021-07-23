Aberdeen weekend weather to start cooling down following weeks of soaring temperatures

After weeks of high temperatures across the whole of the UK, those running low on sun cream may be glad to know that temperatures are due to drop this weekend.

Temperatures as high as 27.5C were recorded in the Aberdeen area in recent weeks, with locals flocking to the beaches to enjoy the sun.

Going into the weekend, there are warnings of extreme weather conditions down south, including rain and thunderstorms.

Heavy #rain and #thunderstorms will bring an end to the #heatwave in many central and southern areas this weekend 🌡️ ⛈️ ⚠️ A rain warning comes into effect from Friday night with flooding possible in places over the #weekend Stay #WeatherAware 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KGp5SmJBG3 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 22, 2021

Despite this, weather across the north and north-east of Scotland is due to settle down.

After more than a week of high temperatures, the weekend ahead looks to be more like a July we’re used to up north.

Weekend forecast

Temperatures are due to sit at around 15C in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Blue skies may feel like a thing of the past as the area is forecast to be cloudy for most of the day, though the sun may peek through in the evening.

Sun lovers need not despair, as things should pick back up a little on Sunday, with temperatures forecast to be around 18 degrees.

The sun is also due to make more of an appearance on Sunday, with sunny spells expected for the majority of the day.

The week ahead

Looking into next week, warmer temperatures should stick around for a little while longer.

Temperatures are due to be around 17C, potentially reaching 18C.

Humidity may be high as cloud is forecast across the region, with intermittent sunny spells throughout the week.

There may even be a few rain showers from Tuesday onwards.