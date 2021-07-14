Coronavirus death rate in Scotland at its highest since March

11 people have died in the past 24 hours after testing positive for Coronavirus.

This is the highest number of daily deaths since March 17.

The Scottish Government daily figures show that 2,636 positive cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Figures also show that 515 people are now in hospital with the virus, nearing the previous high of 516 on March 12.

Numbers in intensive care have also risen in the past 24 hours, with 46 people now requiring treatment.

Of the total number of positive cases, the majority are currently in the NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and NHS Lothian areas.

Regional figures

Rates of positive Covid-19 tests in NHS Grampian are still the fifth highest in Scotland.

224 cases have been reported in the area in the past 24 hours.

There are fewer people in hospital than on Tuesday, July 13, with 30 people requiring treatment, seven of which are in intensive care.

Vaccinations

A total of 3,948,446 people across Scotland have now received their first dose of the covid vaccination.

2,914,904 of them have also received their second dose.

With Nicola Sturgeon announcing yesterday that the country will be moving to level 0 on July 19, people are still being encouraged to stay safe.

Drop-in test centres are still available across the north and north-east for those who are not showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Hospitals across the region are still experiencing the pressures of the pandemic.