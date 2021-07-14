Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coronavirus death rate in Scotland at its highest since March

By Lauren Robertson
July 14, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Cases across Scotland continue to rise.
11 people have died in the past 24 hours after testing positive for Coronavirus.

This is the highest number of daily deaths since March 17.

The Scottish Government daily figures show that 2,636 positive cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Figures also show that 515 people are now in hospital with the virus, nearing the previous high of 516 on March 12.

Numbers in intensive care have also risen in the past 24 hours, with 46 people now requiring treatment.

Of the total number of positive cases, the majority are currently in the NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and NHS Lothian areas.

Regional figures

Rates of positive Covid-19 tests in NHS Grampian are still the fifth highest in Scotland.

224 cases have been reported in the area in the past 24 hours.

There are fewer people in hospital than on Tuesday, July 13, with 30 people requiring treatment, seven of which are in intensive care.

Vaccinations

A total of 3,948,446 people across Scotland have now received their first dose of the covid vaccination. 

2,914,904 of them have also received their second dose.

With Nicola Sturgeon announcing yesterday that the country will be moving to level 0 on July 19, people are still being encouraged to stay safe.

Drop-in test centres are still available across the north and north-east for those who are not showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Hospitals across the region are still experiencing the pressures of the pandemic. 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

