Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian reports record Covid numbers for second time this week

NHS Grampian has reported a record number of Covid cases for the second time in a week amid a surge across the country.
By David Mackay
July 2, 2021, 4:28 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Cases of Covid in the NHS Grampian have risen through the week.
The north-east health board today recorded 322 positive test results – beating than the previous high of 308 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland reported 151 new cases.

On Friday the Scottish Government announced 3,823 cases of coronavirus had been detected across Scotland – the third day in a row the total has exceeded 3,000.

Today First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the vaccine programme would be accelerated to try and limit the impact of the spread.

Where are the cases?

Figures published by Public Health Scotland on Friday show there were 185 new cases in the Aberdeen City Council region within the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there were 126 in Aberdeenshire and 111 in the Highlands.

Moray reported 10 new cases while there were three in the Western Isles with two on Uist and one on Lewis.

There were two new cases in Orkney and one in Shetland.

However, despite the surge in the NHS Grampian area the north and north-east have among the lowest Covid rates in the country.

Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles currently have six of the eight lowest seven-day rates per 100,000 people with Argyll and Bute and Dumfries and Galloway.

The Aberdeen City Council area is currently 14th with an average of 373.9 cases per 100,000 people over seven days, significantly higher than the 196.8 in Aberdeenshire but substantially lower than the 816.4 in Dundee, which is currently the highest in Scotland.

Four deaths were recorded across Scotland with one in South Lanarkshire, Perth and Kinross, North Ayrshire and Clackmannanshire.

What is happening to control the numbers?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today announced the vaccination rollout would be accelerated to try and protect more people from Covid-19.

The changes mean that from Monday drop-in appointments will be offered for anyone who has not received their first dose – and for anyone to receive a second dose if they have had at least eight weeks since their initial jag.

Experts studying recent case numbers believe vaccinations are providing protection against Covid due to hospital cases predominantly not involving those who have had both doses.

However, warnings have been issued that vaccines will never be 100% effective.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian has appealed for help from the public in managing the track and trace system due to staff being under significant pressure following a “drastic” rise in cases.

The health board has asked people who test positive to fill in their own close contacts information to reduce the workload on teams.

 

