Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Aberdeen fans react to announcement of Scott Brown’s impending move to Pittodrie

By Craig Munro
March 25, 2021, 5:30 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Celtic captain Scott Brown in action against Aberdeen.
Celtic captain Scott Brown in action against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts on the pre-contract signing of Celtic skipper Scott Brown in a player-coach role at the club.

Much of the initial reaction to the news appears to be positive, with some fans praising Brown’s “wealth of experience” and “winning mentality”.

While at Celtic Park, the midfielder has won ten Scottish top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups.

David Chalmers and Redtom1903 voiced their approval in response to the announcement from the club on Twitter.

Cameron, whose Twitter profile picture already appears to be Brown edited into an Aberdeen shirt, said new manager Stephen Glass had already “outdone” his predecessor Derek McInnes in the role.

Ben Macdonald appeared to concur that the signing of Brown would bring much-needed qualities to the team.

Jack Keast, meanwhile, is looking forward to seeing Brown play alongside current midfielders Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie.

https://twitter.com/KeastJack/status/1375109098224685063

Bill Henderson said the signing is “fantastic”, calling the Hoops captain a “real winner”.

But Andrew Smith wondered if officials would treat him with the same kid gloves for the Dons as he believes they did while at Celtic.

On Facebook, fan David Reid was a little more sceptical around the player, but admitted he could change his mind.

He said: “Never a fan of Scott Brown, but if he brings his passion to the Don’s (sic) I’ll soon be won over welcome on board Scott.”

Cameron Macfarlane, meanwhile, was more positive, saying: “Over the moon will impose grit determination, nasty edge and most of all a winning mentality welcome broonie.”

Aberdeen's new era as Stephen Glass appointed manager

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.