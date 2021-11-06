Head coach Billy Dodds reacts after Caley Thistle squander chance to regain top spot in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Head coach Billy Dodds reacts after Caley Thistle squander chance to regain top spot in Championship

By Paul Chalk
November 6, 2021, 6:50 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Ayr.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Ayr.

Billy Dodds felt his Caley Thistle players handed Ayr United a way back into a game they should have won as they blew the chance to regain top spot in the Championship.

Goals from Sean Welsh and Michael Gardyne in the first half, with a reply from Joe Chalmers in between had the Inverness side 2-1 in front at the break against their sixth-placed hosts.

An early second half equaliser from defender Paddy Reading earned the Honest Men a 2-2 draw. 

ICT players celebrate after Michael Gardyne (right) makes it 2-1.

With leaders Kilmarnock losing 1-0 at home to Partick Thistle, Caley Thistle failed to move back into first spot, but find themselves one point off the top ahead of next week’s home encounter with basement side Dunfermline Athletic.

Players ‘took a rest’ in second half

Head coach Dodds felt his side only had themselves to blame for not leaving Somerset Park as winners and Championship pace-setters once more.

He said: “It was a good game. We totally dominated the first half. We could have scored a few goals. We got two and were in control of the game and then my team decided to take a rest at the start of the second half.

“Ayr United started picking up some second balls and we lost a poor goal when one of our players dropped a runner.

ICT’s Billy Mckay (left) shakes hands with Ayr United’s Nick McAllister (right) at full-time.

“Then there were chances at both ends. It was probably a good game for the neutral but I can’t believe we lost two points.

“We worked hard, but we needed to manage the game and we never did that.

“We probably thought we had the game won. It comes down to mentality. Usually, my players have the right mentality and enough experience to see it out, but this time we let Ayr get an equaliser.”

Penalty decision irks Dodds

Dodds, whose team are now winless in their last four games, felt his side should have been awarded a second half spot-kick when Kirk Broadfoot was barged in the back.

Referee Steven McLean.

He added that referee Steven McLean “got into a great position to see it, but doesn’t see it”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal