Police in Scotland record a 20% fall in incidents on bonfire night as the country celebrates the return of the annual spectacle

By Michelle Henderson
November 6, 2021, 7:51 pm Updated: November 7, 2021, 4:31 pm
Police Scotland have thanked the public for being “responsible” on bonfire night as officers record a 20% fall in incidents on last year.

Latest figures released by officers indicate a decline in both calls and incidents concerning acts of anti-social behaviour and public disorder over the course of this years festivities.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, officers received a total of 649 calls relating to firework incidents, followed by a further 105 reports regarding fires.

These figures represent a decline in incidents on the previous year, with 798 firework related reports received alongside 153 reports of fires.

Assistant chief constable Tim Mairs thanked the public for their support in helping to reduce demand on emergency crews.

He said: “Due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, again, there were fewer organised events this year.

“It is very encouraging that we saw a reduction in calls during this traditionally high-demand period. I want to thank everyone who heeded our advice to enjoy themselves in a safe and responsible manner.”

‘I utterly condemn this behaviour’

Despite a reduction in incidents, several officers and members of emergency personnel faced attacks by a small minority of individuals amidst the festivities this year.

Crieff Bonfire and fireworks organised by the Crieff Round Table.

Assistant chief constable Mairs said such behaviour against officers would not be tolerated, with a full investigation now underway to identify those involved.

“Unfortunately a number of police officers as well as colleagues from the other emergency services were targeted by a minority of people intent on causing disorder,” he added

“I utterly condemn this behaviour.

“Thankfully, none of those affected sustained serious injuries but no-one should have to face violence in the course of their duties.

“These kind of incidents put intense additional pressure on the emergency services and impact our officers’ ability to respond to other people in need.

“We will continue to thoroughly investigate these incidents in the coming days so as to identify those involved.”

A policing plan under the name Operation Moonbeam was introduced in 2018 in response to significant public disorder and anti-social behaviour experienced the previous year.

Colours light up the sky as the fireworks light up the sky at the Anstruther Fireworks Night.

This had included targeted attacks on the blue light services responding to emergency calls during the Fireworks Night period.

The scheme was rolled out by specialist teams again this year in the hopes of reducing acts of violence against crews in the field.

Hampering the efforts of emergency crews

Assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens, director of service delivery for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, condemned the attacked but thanked those “staying safe” for their support.

He added: “Attacks on our firefighters are completely unacceptable.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues – including the police when they must escort us at the scene.

“This type of behaviour is, of course, carried out by a very small minority and we once again thank our communities for their continuing support and working together with us to stay safe.”

Read more:

