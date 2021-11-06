Charlie Rowley to step down as Forres Mechanics manager

Charlie Rowley will step down as Forres Mechanics manager after next week’s home game against Turriff United.

The Highland League’s longest serving manager took charge of the Can-Cans in the summer of 2010 after stepping up from his role as assistant to Gordon Winton after Winton resigned.

The former Forres Mechanics player led the Mosset Park club to North of Scotland Cup success in September 2010.

The highlight of Rowley’s time in charge came in 2012 when he guided Forres to the Highland League title for only the second time in the club’s history.

Rowley’s imminent departure was confirmed after his side’s 5-2 win at Huntly on Saturday. He will be in the dugout for the final time at Mosset Park in his side’s Highland League Cup tie against Turriff on November 13.

He said: “My decision was made with a heavy heart but I feel it’s the right decision for myself and family as well as the long term ambitions of the club.

“I have to say that my two decades at this great club have been thoroughly enjoyable with some notable highs and experiences throughout. I have done my best to represent the club in a way fitting of its history and standing in the Highland League.

“As a family we’d all like to thank the club on how they welcomed and treated us throughout my time there.”

Rowley expressed his thanks to those he has worked with during his time at Mosset Park, including players, board members and coaching staff as well as the club’s supporters.

He also thanked current chairman Dave Macdonald and previous chairman James Anderson.

He added: “I would like to say a special thank you to ex-secretary and current chairman Dave Macdonald who I’ve worked alongside throughout my 10 years as manager.

“Finally, my last thank you is for James Anderson.

“The Doc gave me the opportunity to manage this special club and provided me with unwavering support whilst he was chairman.

“What started as a working relationship soon changed to a friendship and for this I will be forever grateful.”