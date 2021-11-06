Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Rowley to step down as Forres Mechanics manager

By Danny Law
November 6, 2021, 9:20 pm
Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley

Charlie Rowley will step down as Forres Mechanics manager after next week’s home game against Turriff United.

The Highland League’s longest serving manager took charge of the Can-Cans in the summer of 2010 after stepping up from his role as assistant to Gordon Winton after Winton resigned.

The former Forres Mechanics player led the Mosset Park club to North of Scotland Cup success in September 2010.

The highlight of Rowley’s time in charge came in 2012 when he guided Forres to the Highland League title for only the second time in the club’s history.

Rowley’s imminent departure was confirmed after his side’s 5-2 win at Huntly on Saturday. He will be in the dugout for the final time at Mosset Park in his side’s Highland League Cup tie against Turriff on November 13.

Charlie Rowley holds aloft the Highland League title in 2012.

He said: “My decision was made with a heavy heart but I feel it’s the right decision for myself and family as well as the long term ambitions of the club.

“I have to say that my two decades at this great club have been thoroughly enjoyable with some notable highs and experiences throughout. I have done my best to represent the club in a way fitting of its history and standing in the Highland League.

“As a family we’d all like to thank the club on how they welcomed and treated us throughout my time there.”

Rowley expressed his thanks to those he has worked with during his time at Mosset Park, including players, board members and coaching staff as well as the club’s supporters.

He also thanked current chairman Dave Macdonald and previous chairman James Anderson.

He added: “I would like to say a special thank you to ex-secretary and current chairman Dave Macdonald who I’ve worked alongside throughout my 10 years as manager.

“Finally, my last thank you is for James Anderson.

“The Doc gave me the opportunity to manage this special club and provided me with unwavering support whilst he was chairman.

“What started as a working relationship soon changed to a friendship and for this I will be forever grateful.”

Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley reflects on a decade in charge at Mosset Park

