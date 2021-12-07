Covid briefing RECAP: Updates as Nicola Sturgeon gives Omicron statement

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update on the emerging Omicron situation in Scotland – and you can look back on everything she said right here.

The first minister is set to brief ministers in parliament today and give further details on plans to tackle the spread of Omicron ahead of the festive period.

There are now a total of 71 Omicron cases across the country – with the biggest increase seen yesterday, when 23 people had tested positive for the little-understood strain.

Concerns about the rapid transmission of the new Covid variant has already led to the vaccine booster programme to be expanded and speeded up.

Scots have also been urged to “redouble efforts” to fight the virus to ensure communities can enjoy Christmas as Ms Sturgeon warned Omicron could be more contagious.

Follow everything Nicola Sturgeon says at the Covid briefing below: