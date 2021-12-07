Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid briefing RECAP: Updates as Nicola Sturgeon gives Omicron statement

By Ellie Milne
December 7, 2021, 2:00 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 3:07 pm
Nicola Sturgeon will give a live Covid briefing on July 27.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update on the emerging Omicron situation in Scotland – and you can look back on everything she said right here.

The first minister is set to brief ministers in parliament today and give further details on plans to tackle the spread of Omicron ahead of the festive period.

There are now a total of 71 Omicron cases across the country – with the biggest increase seen yesterday, when 23 people had tested positive for the little-understood strain.

Concerns about the rapid transmission of the new Covid variant has already led to the vaccine booster programme to be expanded and speeded up.

Scots have also been urged to “redouble efforts” to fight the virus to ensure communities can enjoy Christmas as Ms Sturgeon warned Omicron could be more contagious.

Follow everything Nicola Sturgeon says at the Covid briefing below:

